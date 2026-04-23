Calls Mount for Parliamentary Inquiry into Prime Minister's Mandelson Affair Statements

Growing pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to face a Parliamentary inquiry over allegations of misleading Parliament regarding the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as US Ambassador. The controversy stems from discrepancies between the Prime Minister's statements and evidence given by Sir Olly Robbins.

The political landscape in the United Kingdom is currently dominated by growing calls for a formal Parliamentary inquiry into the conduct of Prime Minister Keir Starmer .

The controversy centers around allegations that the Prime Minister misled the House of Commons regarding the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as the UK's Ambassador to the United States. Initially, accusations focused on claims that Starmer wrongly assured Members of Parliament that a thorough and impartial process was followed in Mandelson's selection.

However, the situation has escalated with new allegations suggesting the Prime Minister misrepresented statements made by Sir Olly Robbins, the mandarin he subsequently dismissed in connection with the affair. During Prime Minister's Questions, Starmer asserted that Sir Olly Robbins had affirmed his decision concerning Lord Mandelson's security clearance was 'rigorously independent of any pressure'.

However, evidence presented to the Foreign Affairs Committee reveals Sir Olly Robbins stated his decision was 'rigorously independent of that pressure' – a subtle but significant difference. Crucially, Sir Olly had previously disclosed that his office experienced 'constant pressure' from Number 10 Downing Street to approve the appointment.

This discrepancy has fueled demands for a thorough investigation, with Karl Turner, a suspended Labour MP, joining opposition parties in requesting the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to consider a referral to the Privileges Committee. The Privileges Committee, notably the same body that investigated former Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the Partygate scandal, possesses the authority to conduct an independent inquiry. The process requires the Speaker's agreement and a subsequent vote by MPs to proceed.

Despite Labour holding a substantial majority in Parliament, there is speculation that a significant number of its MPs may hesitate to support an inquiry due to existing discontent surrounding the Mandelson affair, which has persisted for over seven months. The potential inquiry by the Privileges Committee is viewed as a more promising avenue for scrutiny than an investigation by the ministerial sleaze watchdog.

This is because the latter falls under the Prime Minister's ultimate jurisdiction regarding breaches of the Ministerial Code. The Privileges Committee, while chaired by a Conservative MP, has a composition that includes four Labour members, ensuring a degree of cross-party representation.

Should an inquiry be launched, the Committee would have extensive powers, including the ability to summon government witnesses, demand documentation such as emails and messaging records, and question the Prime Minister under oath – mirroring the approach taken with his predecessor. The Committee also holds the power to recommend the Prime Minister's suspension from Parliament if found to have deliberately misled the House and committed a contempt of Parliament.

Karl Turner emphasized that his call for an investigation is not an accusation of deliberate deception, but rather a response to 'evident inconsistencies' between the Prime Minister's statements and the evidence provided by Sir Olly Robbins, highlighting concerns about transparency and accountability. The Conservative and Liberal Democrat parties have already voiced their support for the probe.

Shadow Chancellor Sir Mel Stride reiterated the belief that the Prime Minister has indeed misled Parliament, citing the contradiction between his claims of no pressure and Sir Olly Robbins' testimony. Further scrutiny is anticipated next Tuesday when Sir Philip Barton, another former Foreign Office mandarin, is scheduled to appear before the Foreign Affairs Committee to address allegations that he was instructed by Number 10 to 'just f***ing approve' the appointment and whether he resigned prematurely due to the intense pressure





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