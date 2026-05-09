Callum McGregor predicts hectic title race as Rangers aim to eliminate Celtic

Callum McGregor, a serial-winning skipper at Celtic, believes Rangers are determined to end Celtic's title hopes come this weekend. The two clubs are well acquainted in the title race, with both Scottish Premiership leaders separated by just seven points.

Callum McGregor reckons Rangers will be going all out to eliminate Celtic from the title race. Gers rock up to Parkhead on Sunday knowing their hopes of winning a rare championship are all but over.

Two defeats on the spin leaves them seven points behind leaders Hearts. But Danny Rohl's side can still have a big say on who is crowned champions - by getting a result at Celtic Park. Celts haven't won a Glasgow derby in 90 minutes since September 2024. Serial-winning skipper McGregor knows the defending champions must be flawless to stand any chance of five-in-a-row.

He told Celtic TV: 'Yeah, I think there's probably two sides to that. Generally, the team that does the most on the day will be the ones that come out on top.

Then you've got to look at the bigger picture where, of course, what happened to them at the weekend was disappointing. Then obviously they'll have the motivation to try and stop us from going on and trying to achieve what we're trying to achieve. So you have to factor it all into your thinking and your preparation.

' One of the most decorated Celts of all-time, McGregor has lifted an astonishing 24 major honours at Parkhead. He said: 'We don't want to tempt fate. We want to be the team that goes on and lifts it and we'll do everything we can.

', 'We'll do everything we can. If we do, it'll be a monumental achievement. To be honest, quite often we've done really good to get to the point where we've almost been comfortable - and that in its own right is also very impressive.

', 'Especially when it gets to this point in the season where it was probably a three-horse race, maybe now a two-horse race. But it takes a different kind of mentality, a different kind of attitude to be chasing and knowing that one bad result can knock you out. If we do go and do it, then all the adversity that we'll face this season, it would definitely rank right up there.





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Celtic hero who Rangers fear most as John Hartson hopes for Hearts title implosionHoops legend Hartson is pinning his hopes on Kelechi Iheanacho to keep his nerve and fire Celts to title glory

Read more »

More CCTV images released in probe into Rangers and Celtic fan violence at IbroxMore CCTV images have been released following the disorder after the Old Firm Scottish Cup Quarter Final clash.

Read more »

8 things we spotted from Celtic training as O'Neill ponders Rangers surpriseThe Hoops were put through their paces at Lennoxtown this afternoon as they gear up for a monumental derby showdown

Read more »

Kelechi Iheanacho starts, Arne Engels axed: Celtic predicted XI vs RangersThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »