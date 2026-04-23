Callum O’Dowda Set to Leave Bristol City Amid Championship Interest

Bristol City winger Callum O’Dowda is expected to depart Ashton Gate on a free transfer this summer, attracting interest from several Championship clubs including Blackburn, Preston and Charlton. The Republic of Ireland international has been a key player for the Robins since 2022.

Bristol City winger Callum O’Dowda is poised for a summer move away from Ashton Gate as his current contract nears its expiration. The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international has been a consistent performer for the Robins since joining in 2022, demonstrating versatility by effectively playing as a winger on either flank and even slotting into a central midfield role when required.

This season alone, O’Dowda has featured in 40 matches across all competitions, contributing with four goals and one assist, showcasing his value to the team. His departure would represent a significant loss for Bristol City, particularly given his pivotal role in their playoff push last season. O’Dowda’s journey to this point has been marked by consistent growth and impactful performances.

Prior to his time at Bristol City, he spent a successful period with Oxford United, where he amassed an impressive 135 appearances. He quickly became a fan favorite at the U’s, establishing himself as a key player before making the move to Bristol City following the expiration of his contract in 2022. His transition to the Robins was seamless, and he continued to build on his reputation as a dynamic and reliable player.

This consistent form didn’t go unnoticed internationally, leading to his debut for the Republic of Ireland in 2022, where he has since earned seven caps. His international recognition further underscores his quality and potential. Statistically, O’Dowda’s contributions this season are noteworthy. He averages 0.17 goals, 0.89 shots, 0.12 expected assists (xA), and 0.06 expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes, demonstrating his consistent threat in the final third.

Beyond his attacking contributions, O’Dowda also provides significant defensive value. He consistently demonstrates a strong work rate, averaging 5.08 recoveries, 1.61 tackles, and 0.59 interceptions per game. This blend of offensive creativity and defensive solidity makes him a highly sought-after player in the upcoming transfer window.

Consequently, several Championship clubs are vying for his signature, with Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, and Charlton Athletic all reportedly interested in securing his services. The competition for O’Dowda is expected to be fierce, and the coming months are likely to witness a complex negotiation process. While his destination remains uncertain, it is clear that he will be a valuable asset to whichever club manages to secure his signature.

The player’s ability to influence both phases of play, coupled with his experience and international pedigree, makes him an attractive prospect for teams looking to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. The situation is developing, and fans of interested clubs will be watching closely to see where this talented winger will ply his trade next season





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