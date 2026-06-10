Callum Turner Reveals Surprisingly Normal Life with Dua Lipa Ahead of Wedding

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Callum Turner shared details about his down-to-earth relationship with Dua Lipa, highlighting their shared love for books and movies, artistic inspiration, and commitment to spending quality time together despite their busy careers. The couple recently married in London and celebrated with a second ceremony in Sicily featuring Elton John.

For A-listers, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are probably accustomed to a life of luxury filled with private jets, VIP treatment, and glamour galore. Yet a lengthy new profile reveals that is not always the case.

In an interview conducted ahead of their courthouse wedding, Callum, 36, offered a glimpse into their surprisingly normal life together outside of the spotlight, one spent bonding over movies and books. The Hollywood Reporter spoke with Callum about his rising career but the actor couldn't help but frequently bring up his partner, Dua, 30, and their laid-back life.

It is a relationship that goes beyond a romantic connection with Callum saying Dua also inspires him artistically: 'You want to be inspired by the person you're with.

' The wildly-successful couple have also managed to make time with each other a priority amid their busy schedules. Callum Turner has shed light on his surprisingly normal life with Dua Lipa in an interview conducted before they got married. The couple wed at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London last month and are now honeymooning in Italy.

'We make sure that we're together as much as possible,' he explained. When they are together, their life resembles any other average couple. At the time of the interview, Turner was several chapters into a book recommended by Dua's book club, Service95 - the Zadie Smith novel White Teeth - and had also introduced her to one of his favorite movies, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest.

The couple had watched it for the first time together in what was Turner's 10th time seeing it and Dua's first.

'It was the first time she'd seen it, and I was like, "There are some famous faces here - let me see if you can guess them,"' he said, laughing at himself. 'I was such a d**khead about it: 'I've seen this film before, so see if you can notice these things! ' The couple also headed to the movies to watch the box office hit Obsession.

'I don't like horror movies, I just want to get back to my book,' he explained. 'I mean, I'm about to go do one, so it's not that I'm not into them - it's just that they scare me! ' What the couple were up to that evening were still unclear: 'Dua and I both have a pretty strong pool of art that we love and draw upon and share with each other,' he said.

Callum described how he is artistically inspired by his partner. By the time the interview was released, the couple had already tied the knot in a at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London and are now in Italy enjoying a honeymoon following a three day wedding extravaganza. Turner remained mum about their wedding plans in his interview but did offer another personal anecdote about him and Dua.

The couple recently had a late night backgammon session with director James Gray at his home after they were unable to make a dinner party he had invited them to earlier in the evening. They arrived later than Gray would have liked, as he had sent them a text telling them not to come due to bedtime.

'He was like, "I can't believe you turned up at my house this late, you motherf**ker,"' he said. 'We had this little tête-à-tête, all of us, and then we chilled for an hour or so.

Then Dua beat them all at backgammon. She's a killer at backgammon.

' Dua and Turner first wed in London followed by a second wedding in Sicily, which featured a performance by Sir Elton John. The pair laid on a lavish party at the historic Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, east of Palermo, where they exchanged vows six days after their official do at Marylebone Town Hall. And in a 'very emotional' moment, Sir Elton, a close friend of the bride, performed his hit Your Song.

Dua was understood to have worn a gown decorated with diamonds, designed by fashion legend Donatella Versace, who was seen celebrating with the newlyweds at their cocktail party on Friday night





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Relationship Hollywood Books Movies Backgammon Elton John

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Lavish Italian Honeymoon Following £1.5M Star-Studded WeddingPop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are enjoying a luxury honeymoon in Italy after their £1.5 million wedding in Palermo, attended by celebrities like Elton John. The couple stayed at the iconic San Domenico Palace in Taormina, the filming location for HBO's The White Lotus, and later dined in Tropea.

Read more »

Callum Turner Dismisses James Bond Rumors While George Clooney Endorses HimBritish actor Callum Turner laughs off speculation about playing James Bond, despite endorsement from George Clooney. Idris Elba also denies his own Bond rumors.

Read more »

Callum Turner responds to 'amusing' James Bond rumours – as he receives Hollywood star's backingCallum Turner might be keeping schtum on whether he will be playing James Bond, but the star has already received the backing of George Clooney

Read more »

George Clooney Backs Callum Turner for Next James BondGeorge Clooney has publicly endorsed Callum Turner as the next James Bond, praising his charm and career choices. Meanwhile, a new contender emerges in Leo Suter.

Read more »