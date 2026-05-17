Callum Wilson Returns to Tyneside Against Former Club as Newcastle and West Ham Collide for European Fate

Eddie Howe s side welcome their former star back to St. James Tynecastle, with the European fate of both clubs hanging in the balance. Newcastle face an uphill battle to avoid relegation, while West Ham are eyeing a return to the top flight.

Callum Wilson starts against his old side as West Ham make one change for today s trip to Tyneside . He replaces Valentin Castellanos and returns to St James for the first time since leaving last summer.

Kieran Trippier makes his final start for Newcastle today, with his contract expiring this summer. Jacob Ramsey and Harvey Barnes also return as Eddie Howe makes three changes to the side that drew at Nottingham Forest last week. WEST HAM SUBS: Alphonse Areola, Kyle Walker-Peters, Max Kilman, Oliver Scarles, Freddie Potts, Mohamadou Kante, Soungoutou Magassa, Pablo and Valentin Castellanos are on the bench for West Ham.

WEST HAM (3-4-2-1): Mads Hermansen; Jean-Clair Todibo, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Axel Disasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mateus Fernandes, Tomas Soucek, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville; Callum Wilson. On the bench for Newcastle: Aaron Ramsdale, Alex Murphy, Daniel Burn, Joseph Willock, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy, Sean Neave and Yoane Wissa. NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-2-3-1): Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes; Ramsey, Woltemade, Barnes; Osula.

Newcastle host West Ham in the North East, with this potentially being the Hammers last Premier League game for at least a year. Should Nuno Espirito Santo s side fail to get a result today, and Tottenham overcome Chelsea during the week, the visitors second-tier fate will be sealed before the final matchday. Eddie Howe s Newcastle enter this clash with a disappointing campaign of their own coming to a close.

Currently 14th, and nearly involved in a scrap for survival themselves, European adventures seem a thing of the past. The Magpies come into this game after a 3-1 win over Brighton, and a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest almost made fans forget about four first-tier losses on the bounce. West Ham come into this one after two consecutive losses, the latter being a closely-contested 1-0 defeat to trophy-chasing Arsenal.

They ve failed to score in three of their last four Premier League matches, and haven t lost three in a row without scoring since February 2024. We re at St. James Tynecastle





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