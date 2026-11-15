Calum Franklin Revives British Pie Heritage with Balti and Figgy Pudding

Chef Calum Franklin launches new cookbook to revive British culinary pride through historical recipes like Balti pies and Figgy Pudding with modern twists.

Author and chef Calum Franklin is spearheading a cultural revival of traditional British comfort food with the release of his latest cookbook, The Modern Pie Maker. Published by Bloomsbury, the £26 hardback edition seeks to restore national pride in historic recipes that have evolved significantly over the decades. Franklin aims to reconnect diners with the roots of British culinary heritage through accessible, contemporary adaptations of beloved dishes.

The Origins and Mechanics of the Balti Pie

The featured Balti pie recipe traces its lineage to Pakistani-Kashmiri cooking traditions, with Walsall Football Club credited as the likely birthplace of the first balti pie in 1977. Franklin emphasizes that while variations exist, the foundational base of the curry must consistently contain tomatoes, onions, peppers, and chillies to maintain authenticity. This dish represents a fusion of South Asian flavors wrapped in a classic British pastry format.

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To prepare the filling, six bone-in chicken thighs are roasted at 190°C fan until cooked through, then cooled before the meat is stripped and chopped into small nuggets. The spice profile is built by toasting ground spices, including medium curry powder, garam masala, turmeric, chilli powder, cumin, and cinnamon, for ten minutes on foil. These toasted spices are then sautéed with finely chopped red onion, green pepper, garlic, and ginger to create a complex aromatic base.

The sauce is developed by adding 400g of chopped tomatoes, tomato purée, and 200ml of chicken stock to the vegetable mixture. Once simmered, a cornflour slurry thickens the liquid, and the chicken is reincorporated along with the zest and juice of one lime and fresh coriander. The mixture is chilled before being used to fill paratha pastry cases lined in a muffin tin, creating individual servings ready for baking.

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Historical Context of the Figgy Pudding

The cookbook also features a Figgy Pudding recipe that predates many modern desserts, with origins linked to Mrs Beeton's Book of Household Management from 1861. Franklin notes that the classic version was traditionally made from preserved figs, suet, spices, brown sugar, and rum, resulting in a dense dessert. His modern interpretation utilizes baking powder to lighten the sponge texture while retaining the robust, historical flavors of the original recipe.

Franklin admits that perfecting the Figgy Pudding required numerous attempts, including those served to his family, before achieving the desired consistency. The batter combines self-raising flour, baking powder, vegetarian shredded suet, ground almonds, and panko breadcrumbs with lemon zest, cinnamon, and salt. Eggs and golden caster sugar are whisked together with whole milk and Amaretto liqueur to bind the mixture before folding in dried figs.

The preparation involves greasing a 20cm savarin ring mould or bundt tin and preheating the oven to 165°C fan. The ingredients are mixed in a large bowl to ensure even distribution of spices and fats before being poured into the prepared tin. This method ensures the pudding bakes evenly, resulting in a dessert that honors its Victorian roots while offering a lighter, more approachable eating experience for contemporary audiences.

Stakeholder Views and Culinary Impact

Calum Franklin, author of The Modern Pie Maker, positions his work as a mission to make people proud of British food again by highlighting the nation's capacity for culinary innovation. By documenting the specific history of dishes like the Balti pie, which became a staple on football terraces, he validates the integration of immigrant cuisines into the British national identity. The recipes serve as both instructional guides and historical records of how British dining has evolved since the late twentieth century.

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The inclusion of detailed ingredient lists, such as 16 frozen roti parathas for the pies or specific measurements for spices, allows home cooks to replicate professional results. Franklin's approach encourages experimentation within defined boundaries, such as the mandatory ingredients for the curry base, ensuring that the core flavor profile remains intact. This balance of structure and creativity is central to his philosophy of modernizing heritage recipes.

Consumer Impact and Future Steps

The release of The Modern Pie Maker provides consumers with structured methods for preparing complex dishes that might otherwise seem daunting. The detailed instructions, including specific oven temperatures and timing, reduce the barrier to entry for amateur chefs interested in exploring global influences within British cooking. The book serves as a practical resource for those looking to expand their culinary repertoire with dishes that have deep cultural significance.

For the Balti pies, the final step involves baking at 200°C fan for 30 minutes after brushing the tops with egg wash and sprinkling nigella and fennel seeds. Serving the pies immediately with green chutney offers a complete dining experience that mirrors street food culture. The Figgy Pudding is best served warm with custard, providing a comforting dessert option that bridges the gap between historical tradition and modern dessert trends.

Franklin's work encourages a broader appreciation for the narratives behind food, linking dishes like the Balti pie to specific locations and dates, such as Walsall Football Club in 1977. By preserving these details in his publications, he ensures that the cultural context of these recipes is not lost as they become more mainstream. The book stands as a testament to the dynamic nature of British cuisine, celebrating its ability to adapt and evolve while honoring its past.