Cambridge Astronomy Institute Accused of Tolerating Misogyny in Employment Tribunal

An employment tribunal has heard allegations that the Institute of Astronomy at Cambridge University tolerates misogyny, with claims that a woman was hounded out of her job and another left frightened. Professor Wyn Evans is taking legal action over alleged detrimental treatment after whistleblowing concerning the treatment of Dr Gudrun Tausch-Pebody, who received an end-of-contract notice despite funding being available. The university denies the claims, accusing Evans of an obsessive vendetta.

The Institute of Astronomy at Cambridge University faces serious allegations of tolerating a misogynistic work environment, according to testimony presented at an employment tribunal . The case centers on astrophysics professor Wyn Evans , who is suing the university for alleged detrimental treatment following his whistleblowing activities.

Professor Evans claims that in 2021, he became concerned about the welfare of his colleague, Dr Gudrun Tausch-Pebody, a contracts manager at the institute. Despite available funding to continue her role, Dr Tausch-Pebody was issued an end-of-contract notice in June of that year. Evans alleges that this was part of a pattern of deliberately undermining behavior directed at Dr Tausch-Pebody by a senior colleague.

In his submission, Evans described the institute as suffering from a bad history of misogyny and claimed that no protective action was taken for Dr Tausch-Pebody. Instead, grievances were filed against Evans and two other professors by the institute director, Professor Richard McMahon-allegations which the university later dismissed. Dr Tausch-Pebody herself described the end-of-contract notice as akin to psychological torture and thanked Professor Evans for his courage in speaking out.

The university strongly denies Evans' claims, characterizing his actions as an obsessive vendetta against Professor McMahon. The employment tribunal, being heard in Bury St Edmunds, continues to examine these allegations and the institutional culture they purport to reveal





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Cambridge University Institute Of Astronomy Misogyny Whistleblowing Employment Tribunal Wyn Evans Gudrun Tausch-Pebody Richard Mcmahon Workplace Harassment Academic Institutions

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