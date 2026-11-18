Cambridge Dictionary selects 'human' as Word of the Year for 2026, highlighting rising concerns about AI. Bill Gates and Geoffrey Hinton weigh in on preserving human qualities in a tech-dominated future.

Cambridge Dictionary has officially named 'human' as its Word of the Year for 2026. This selection underscores the growing global conversation regarding the distinct qualities that separate people from machines. As artificial intelligence capabilities expand, editors state the term has gained renewed significance. The choice reflects a societal reckoning with how technology blurs traditional boundaries between human and machine. This decision arrives as high-profile leaders argue for the preservation of uniquely human traits in an automated world.

AI Blurs Lines Between People and Machines

The primary reason for selecting 'human' is the way artificial intelligence systems now mimic human conversation, creativity, and decision-making. Colin McIntosh, a lexicographer at Cambridge Dictionary, explained that fears about outsourcing thinking have made people reconsider their reliance on AI. He noted that this ranges from top mathematicians to teachers of young children. The definition of 'human' traditionally distinguished people from gods, animals, and machines. However, a recent increase in compounds like 'human-made' highlights a new need to distinguish human works from AI-generated content.

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Bill Gates Advocates for Human Reserved Jobs

Bill Gates recently published a widely read essay arguing for the creation of human-reserved jobs in the age of AI. He specifically cited caregivers as roles that should never be taken by machines. Gates stated that AI is changing how society discusses being human. He believes AI could help cure diseases and improve education, giving people more time for what matters most. However, he emphasized that deliberate choices must be made to keep people at the center of important interactions. For Gates, the true measure of AI success is how much it improves human lives.

Geoffrey Hinton and Pope Leo Warn of Dehumanization

Geoffrey Hinton, known as the godfather of AI, warned that society is creating alien beings. The British-Canadian computer scientist stated that reality is people only have a couple of years to adapt to these changes. Hinton admitted he is willing to be selfish and choose humans over machines. In a separate development, Pope Leo XIV released a Magnifica Humanitas letter. The Pontiff spoke of new forms of dehumanization and the pressing duty to remain profoundly human. These warnings coincide with expert concerns that superintelligent AI could lead to human extinction.

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New Dictionary Entries Reflect 2026 Cultural Trends

Beyond the main selection, Cambridge Dictionary added several new entries in 2026 that reflect significant online and cultural trends. One addition is 'air jail,' a term for a dog-training method involving holding a pet off the ground. This concept went viral after videos showed pets being lifted during aggressive behavior. Another entry is 'aura farming,' which describes cultivating a cool image on social media. This practice involves doing things with the intention of showing a personality that people admire and find interesting.

Philosopher Tom McClelland on Changing Humanity

Dr. Tom McClelland, a philosopher of science at the University of Cambridge, commented on the significance of the choice. He argued that what it means to be human is not a fixed thing. Instead, it is always changing in response to political context, scientific understanding, and current technology. McClelland believes 'human' is a great word of the year because it prompts important questions. Discussions around AI reveal that people think about humanity in very different ways. This ongoing debate defines the current cultural moment.

Another new term added to the dictionary is 'looksmaxxing.' This trend focuses on making oneself as physically attractive as possible. It is particularly encouraged among young men on social media platforms. These additions, alongside the main selection, illustrate how language evolves alongside technology. Cambridge Dictionary editors aim to capture the zeitgeist through these linguistic shifts. The selection of 'human' serves as a reminder of the value of human connection.