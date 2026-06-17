Cambridge Institute of Astronomy Director Accused of Deflecting Blame in Workplace Bullying Case

An employment tribunal has heard allegations that Professor Richard McMahon, director of the University of Cambridge's Institute of Astronomy, attempted to blame colleagues for the stress and anxiety suffered by a female employee. The case involves claims of a 'bad history of misogyny' at the institute and centers on the treatment of Dr. Gudrun Tausch-Pebody, who received an 'end of contract notice' in 2020. Professor Wyn Evans, who raised formal whistleblowing disclosures, alleged that Dr. Tausch-Pebody was deliberately undermined despite available funding to protect her role. The dispute escalated when Professor McMahon filed grievances against Professors Evans, Gilmore, and Haehnelt, claiming he was 'mobbed' and that they were responsible for the colleague's distress. The tribunal heard that McMahon's allegations were dismissed by the university after nearly two years with no supporting evidence. A separate defamation case found that McMahon's comments had defamed Professor Evans. The hearing continues with emotional testimonies, including McMahon citing personal mental health struggles and his English GCSE grade as factors in the wording of his grievance.

The director of the University of Cambridge's prestigious Institute of Astronomy acted in a 'wicked' way by trying to blame other professors for the 'stress and anxiety' suffered by a woman colleague, an employment tribunal heard today.

The accusation about Professor Richard McMahon was aired amid an extraordinary dispute in which the institute, a leader in research into the evolution of the universe and formation of the solar system, has been accused of a 'bad history of misogyny'. The case dates back to July 2021, when Professor Wyn Evans submitted formal whistleblowing disclosures following the treatment of a female colleague, Dr Gudrun Tausch-Pebody.

She had been sent an 'end of contract notice' the previous month, which she has likened to 'psychological torture'. Prof Evans, an expert in astrophysics, claimed Dr Tausch-Pebody, who joined the institute in 2012 as a European Commission contracts manager, was being deliberately undermined by Professor McMahon as there was funding available to protect her role. He went on to claim the institute had a 'bad history of misogyny' and a 'cycle of bullying'.

One woman in the department had been 'hounded out of a job', another had been 'left a frightened woman' and a third had endured 'aggressive professors', he alleged. The tribunal in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, has been told that instead of trying to protect Dr Tausch-Pebody, Prof McMahon raised grievances against Prof Evans and two colleagues, professors Gerry Gilmore and Martin Haehnelt.

Professor Richard McMahon, the director of the University of Cambridge's prestigious Institute of Astronomy, was accused of acting in a 'wicked' way by trying to blame other professors for the 'stress and anxiety' suffered by a woman colleague. He accused Prof Gilmore of 'unprofessional, bullying and undermining behaviour' towards him by falsifying draft and unconfirmed minutes of a meeting and encouraging Dr Tausch-Pebody to challenge or ignore the institute's policies.

Prof McMahon added in his formal submission that he felt 'mobbed' by all three professors making complaints about him. Professors Haehnelt and Evans had used 'the stress and anxiety caused to Tausch-Pebody to claim that I had behaved inappropriately', he added. During the hearing today, Stuart Brittenden KC, representing Prof Evans, told McMahon: 'You have just advanced the most wicked allegation without any evidence to support it.

' Prof McMahon answered: 'That's not correct'. Mr Brittenden also accused him of inventing evidence to blame the other three professors for Dr Tausch-Pebody's ill health, saying: 'The only reason you made that allegation was to deflect criticism away from you. That's right isn't it?

' Prof McMahon denied the allegation and insisted he was following legal processes in his role as department head. The university took almost two years to dismiss Prof McMahon's allegations against the professors and no evidence had been submitted in support of his claim, the hearing was told. Colleague Professor Wyn Evans has brought the tribunal on the grounds he suffered detrimental treatment as a result of whistleblowing.

Prof Evans - who last year applied to become the University of Cambridge's chancellor on an anti-bullying manifesto - later launched separate legal proceedings against Prof McMahon, claiming his grievance allegations were defamatory. The case was settled out of court following a 2023 judgment which concluded Prof McMahon's comments had defamed his colleague. Prof Evans has brought the tribunal on the grounds he suffered detrimental treatment as a result of whistleblowing.

The university denies his claims and accuses him of a vendetta against Prof McMahon - a claim in turn denied by Prof Evans. Prof McMahon, who the tribunal was told is suffering from PTSD and is having mental health difficulties, appeared close to tears as he blamed the wording in his grievance on his B grade in GCSE English at his school in Northern Ireland. He also denied being in an agitated state when he made his grievance.

'It was an emotional response. This (their) behaviour was a black and white breach of the policy,' he said today.

'All these people had to do was apologise and we could have moved on long ago. This is an unbelievable waste of the court's time and taxpayers money.

' The dispute originated with the alleged treatment of Dr Gudrun Tausch-Pebody, who was sent 'end of contract notice', the hearing was told. There were breaks in the hearing to allow Prof McMahon to compose himself and Prof Evans agreed to stay out of the court room while Prof McMahon was giving evidence to avoid putting pressure on him. Prof McMahon added: 'This stuff has been going on for four years. My wife has been traumatised.

'We were sent the defamation order to our home address… You have no idea how this has hurt me.





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University Of Cambridge Institute Of Astronomy Employment Tribunal Workplace Bullying Misogyny Whistleblowing Defamation Richard Mcmahon Wyn Evans Gudrun Tausch-Pebody

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