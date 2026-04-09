Cambridge Professor Faces Dismissal After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

A prominent Cambridge University professor is facing disciplinary action, potentially leading to dismissal, following an investigation that upheld complaints of sexual misconduct. The professor, known for his work in Greek studies and media appearances, is accused of unwanted physical contact with a female student. The university is now considering the appropriate course of action, while the professor has stepped away from teaching.

Simon Goldhill, a renowned professor of Greek at Cambridge University , is facing potential dismissal following substantiated allegations of sexual misconduct . The accusations stem from an incident where the 69-year-old professor kissed a female student in an unwelcome and inappropriate manner, alongside other acts of physical contact.

Goldhill, who has enjoyed a distinguished career in academia and media appearances, has 'stepped away' from his teaching duties after an investigation upheld complaints regarding his behavior. The incident occurred in the senior common room of King's College, Cambridge, during the autumn of 2024. The student, in her twenties, reported the incident, which included an unsolicited kiss, the touching of her body, touching the zip on her trousers, and the placement of his tongue in her ear. The report acknowledged the ear-touching possibly as unintentional. The investigation revealed that Goldhill did not seek or obtain consent for his actions, claiming he didn't believe it was necessary for a goodbye kiss or a friendly snuggle. Further compounding the situation, the professor sent apologetic messages, described as 'not entirely lucid,' after the incident, and admitted to the unwelcome kiss, a violation of the University's policies regarding sexual misconduct. Goldhill's alleged drunken state was considered as 'mitigation' but was not seen as an excuse for his actions





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Cambridge University Sexual Misconduct Professor Dismissal King's College

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