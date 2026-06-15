Cambridge's First Cycle Street Used by Half the Cyclists Claimed, FoI Reveals

A Freedom of Information request has exposed that Cambridge's £2.4 million cycle street saw about 1,500 daily users, not the 3,000 claimed by the Greater Cambridge Partnership. The discrepancy, along with a £158,000 payment to a college to drop busway opposition, has sparked calls for a public inquiry and accusations of wasted public money and anti-car bias.

England's first cycle street , a controversial infrastructure project in Cambridge , has come under intense scrutiny after a Freedom of Information request revealed that daily cyclist use was roughly half of the figure publicly cited by the scheme's backers prior to its development.

The Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP), the body responsible for the project, had claimed on its website that Adams Road, the street converted into the dedicated cycle route, was already used by more than 3,000 cyclists each day. However, two separate manual counts conducted on the GCP's behalf-one in November 2022 for an Outline Business Case and another in 2026 for a Full Business Case-both found approximately 1,500 bicycles passing along the road daily.

This discrepancy has raised serious questions about the data used to justify the £2.4 million project and the decision-making processes of the GCP, which has been accused of pursuing an anti-car agenda in a city with a powerful cycling lobby. The cycle street scheme involved narrowing the road, removing on-street parking, widening footpaths, raising crossings, and reconfiguring junctions. Its stated aims were to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians and encourage more people to cycle.

Yet, prior reporting by the local newspaper indicated that there had been only two collisions involving bicycles on Adams Road in the six years before the work, with just one classified as serious. Critics have also pointed out that the £2.4 million could have been allocated to more pressing issues, such as repairing potholes on the city's roads. They further argue that similar interventions would be ineffective or inappropriate on narrower, more dangerous streets.

The revelation about the usage figures has added fuel to these criticisms, with local resident Frazer Merritt, who obtained the Freedom of Information disclosures, stating: 'There's a legitimate concern about Cambridge and its infrastructure as it's expanding and there are problems with traffic jams and wanting to increase cycling. But to my mind, the ends don't justify the means. If you want to do these public projects, you have to justify the money.

' Further controversy surrounds a separate financial arrangement between the GCP and Clare Hall, one of the University of Cambridge's colleges. Documents show the GCP paid £158,863 to Clare Hall, which included a £100,000 contribution towards the college's professional costs, £48,000 to its law firm, and £10,863 to its property advisors.

In return, Clare Hall agreed to withdraw its formal objection to a major bus route, the C2C busway, planned for a nearby road, Rifle Range Road, adjacent to the college's grounds. The college had previously spent £537,000 on a campaign opposing the busway, which might have been routed along the proposed cycle street if the original plan had been blocked.

Clare Hall, reported to have net assets of £41 million in 2024, is considered the city's poorest college, especially when compared to multi-billion-pound institutions like Trinity and St John's. This payment has been labeled as improper by some, including Conservative councillor Delowar Hossain, who called for a public inquiry and accused the GCP and its allies of being 'against motorists.

' He also described the cycle street itself as an 'extraordinary waste of money,' suggesting that simpler measures like double yellow lines could have achieved reduced parking without the huge cost. The GCP's membership, which includes Cambridge City Council, the county council, and the University of Cambridge, has also drawn scrutiny over the concentration of power and the apparent disregard for motorist concerns in its transport planning decisions





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Transport Infrastructure Politics Cambridge Cycle Street Greater Cambridge Partnership Adams Road Freedom Of Information Cyclist Count Busway Clare Hall Public Spending Infrastructure

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