Brett Turner secures compensation after an employment tribunal ruled his dismissal from Cambridge Wine Merchants was procedurally unfair, despite substantial evidence of misconduct.

Brett Turner, the 60-year-old founder of the prestigious Cambridge Wine Merchants, has won an unfair dismissal claim against the company he established over three decades ago. The award-winning wine retailer terminated Turner's employment in June 2025 following allegations that he authorized substantial, unapproved financial payouts to himself and third parties.

Procedural Failures in Dismissal

An employment judge in Cambridge ruled that while there was a substantial likelihood Turner would have been dismissed eventually, the company's handling of the disciplinary process was legally defective. The tribunal found that Cambridge Wine Merchants failed to produce a completed investigation report, did not hold a formal disciplinary hearing, and denied Turner the right to an appeal.

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Although Turner accepted that he had made serious errors regarding financial arrangements, the procedural botches by the company entitled him to compensation for unfair dismissal. The judge noted that the dismissal process lacked the basic legal safeguards required in such high-stakes corporate disputes, rendering the termination unjust regardless of the underlying facts.

Allegations of Unauthorized Payments

The conflict began in March 2025 when Turner was suspended pending an investigation into his conduct. He was accused of awarding himself a backdated £85,000 salary increase and a £40,000 pension contribution without proper authorization. Additionally, the company alleged he arranged salary increases and processed payments to three individuals who were not employees of the firm.

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The tribunal heard that Turner caused payments to be made to Madeleine Mason, Elliot Mason, and Sarah Date. While Turner admitted to arranging these payments and accepted that none of the three individuals worked for the company, the core of the dispute centered on the severity of the misconduct versus the fairness of the exit process. He apologized for aspects of these arrangements and offered repayment in some instances.

Rise of Business Partners

Cambridge Wine Merchants was founded by Brett Turner in February 1993 and has since become a cornerstone of the UK independent drinks retail sector. The business has earned significant acclaim, including the International Wine Challenge's Merchant of the Year award and being named the UK's number one independent drinks retailer three times. It also operates a wine bar at Cambridge University.

Turner and his long-standing business partner, 58-year-old Hal Wilson, met at a Cambridge University Peterhouse May Ball while studying. The partnership was structured with Turner responsible for retail operations and Wilson overseeing finances and wholesale. Wilson launched the investigation into Turner after receiving complaints from employees regarding Turner's management style and treatment of staff.

Incomplete Investigation Process

The tribunal highlighted critical flaws in the investigation period between March and June 2025. Turner was provided only with a summary of employee complaints rather than the underlying material. An investigation meeting in April 2025 focused almost exclusively on these employee complaints, with the investigating officer asking few questions about the alleged financial misconduct.

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Turner provided detailed written responses through his solicitor, indicating he wished to offer further context. However, the investigating officer sent an email stating it was preferable to await forthcoming discussions, effectively placing the investigation on hold before Turner was sacked later that year. The judge accepted that Wilson genuinely believed serious wrongdoing had occurred and that trust had been irreparably damaged.

Financial and Legal Consequences

The outcome of this case means Turner is now in line for financial compensation from Cambridge Wine Merchants. The ruling underscores the importance of strict adherence to procedural justice in corporate dismissals, even when allegations of gross misconduct are present. The case serves as a stark reminder that procedural errors can invalidate otherwise well-founded terminations.

The tribunal judge acknowledged that Turner's actions were serious and capable of amounting to misconduct. However, the failure to follow a fair process meant the dismissal could not stand. This decision impacts the future governance and internal controls of the renowned wine retailer, potentially prompting a review of how such high-level disciplinary matters are handled in the future.