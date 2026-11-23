John and Helen Attlesey have decorated their Soham home for 15 years, raising £67,000 for charities that helped their grandson Jacob survive severe epilepsy.

Retired couple John and Helen Attlesey, residents of Soham in Cambridgeshire, have transformed their chalet bungalow into a dazzling spectacle of holiday cheer. For the 15th consecutive year, the pair has covered their property with thousands of festive lights to support charitable causes. Their enduring effort has successfully generated £67,000 for organizations that provided critical assistance to their grandson, Jacob, during a life-threatening medical crisis.

Display Details and Installation Process

The Attleseys began this annual tradition in 2012, initially setting up the display to raise funds for charities that supported their grandson after he was diagnosed with a rare and severe form of epilepsy. The installation process is a massive undertaking that requires approximately eight weeks to complete, with preparations beginning in September ahead of the expected surge of visitors.

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John and Helen, both in their 70s, personally install every decoration across their home and garden. They describe having too many lights to count, creating a comprehensive canopy of festive cheer that extends from the roof to the ground. Despite the visual impact on the exterior, Helen noted that they do not decorate the interior of their home extensively because the outside display is already sufficient.

Jacob's Medical Journey and Recovery

The inspiration behind this long-running fundraiser is deeply personal. Jacob was diagnosed with severe epilepsy at the age of six and was given a grim prognosis of only 12 to 18 months to live. The family faced an unimaginable challenge as they navigated his critical condition.

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Through dedicated medical intervention, Jacob underwent surgery to remove part of his brain. This procedure successfully stopped his seizures, allowing him to regain the ability to eat and walk normally. Now 23 years old, Jacob represents the positive outcome that the Attleseys strive to facilitate for other families facing similar tragedies.

Charitable Beneficiaries and Community Impact

The funds raised over the years have been directed to three specific organizations: East Anglia's Children's Hospices, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, and Dreamflight. Dreamflight, in particular, helped the family during Jacob's illness by providing respite holidays, offering a crucial break from the stress of medical care.

The display has become a regional attraction, drawing families from miles around to view the festive decorations. This popularity often causes traffic congestion in the quiet Cambridgeshire street, demonstrating the significant community engagement generated by the couple's efforts. Neighbors have expressed support, noting that they do not mind the increased activity or the noise associated with the event.

Future Plans and Operational Costs

Helen Attlesey stated that they are committed to continuing the display for as long as they are physically able. They acknowledge the rising costs of running the installation, citing increased utility bills, but remain dedicated to helping others who may find themselves in the same situation they did.

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While the couple previously held a large switch-on event each year, they adjusted their approach after the pandemic to turn on the lights gradually. This strategy helps avoid attracting large crowds, ensuring safety while still allowing visitors to enjoy the spectacle. The Attleseys vow to keep the tradition alive, driven by the knowledge that their hard work continues to save lives and support families in need.