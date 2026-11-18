Cameron Bancroft claims Pat Cummins and the full Australian cricket team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, igniting fresh controversy and calls for Cummins' resignation.

Cameron Bancroft has shattered his eight-year silence regarding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, directly accusing Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins and the entire Test team of prior knowledge about the illegal act. Bancroft stated that Cummins' recent dismissal of Usman Khawaja's claims as complete nonsense was the final straw that compelled him to reveal his version of events. The retired cricketer expressed feelings of anger, betrayal, and isolation after Cummins utilized a two-hour press conference to refute Khawaja's account of the South Africa tour.

Bancroft Reveals Full Team Involvement in Scandal

In a 4,497-word essay published for The West Australian on Wednesday evening, Bancroft asserted that the whole Australian squad was aware of the plan to use sandpaper on the ball during the third Test. He described himself as the sacrificial lamb who took the bullet for everyone else, noting that only he, David Warner, and Steve Smith faced bans. Bancroft claimed that the use of sandpaper was freely discussed in post-match meetings, with no teammates speaking up to object to the cheating.

Also read Australia sandpaper: Cameron Bancroft claims whole team knew of plot in South Africa

Khawaja's recently released autobiography also claimed that the entire team knew about the cheating plan, a statement that sparked the current crisis. Bancroft backed Khawaja's narrative, arguing that Cummins' public assertions of innocence were factually incorrect. The former Australian pacer stated that what he experienced in South Africa eight years ago contradicts the public accounts Cummins has provided over the last decade.

Reactions to Cummins and the Team's Conduct

British broadcaster Piers Morgan immediately called for Pat Cummins to be sacked, dubbing the captain Pinocchio Pat due to perceived dishonesty. Morgan argued that Cummins, as one of the world's top fast bowlers for twenty years, could not possibly have been unaware of the misconduct. He characterized Bancroft as the young fall guy whose career was effectively destroyed while Smith and Warner returned to play.

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Veteran cricket journalist Gideon Haigh added context to the situation, suggesting Cummins would be mortified by Bancroft's detailed account. Haigh noted that Cummins was the junior member of the pace ensemble at the time and may have lacked the confidence to challenge senior players. He emphasized that Bancroft felt he carried a heavy burden for over eight years and now seeks relief by sharing his story with a wider audience.

Cricket Australia Establishes Forum for Recollections

Amid conflicting testimonies from key figures in the scandal, Cricket Australia has decided to set up a forum for players and staff to share their recollections. The governing body aims to create an environment where individuals can discuss their experiences without immediate fear of punishment. This open forum was announced shortly before Bancroft's essay went public, a move Morgan criticized as a ridiculous idea given the severity of the new allegations.

The revelation has intensified pressure on Cummins just weeks before he is scheduled to lead Australia into a home Test series against New Zealand. Questions remain regarding why no other players spoke up during the original incident or in the subsequent years. The cricket world now awaits further developments as the board manages the fallout from these explosive new claims.