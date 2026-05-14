Cameron Brink's Foul-Mouthed Celebration After Blocking Caitlin Clark's Layup Goes Viral

Cameron Brink, a Los Angeles Sparks star, celebrated a big block on Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark by shouting an explicit outburst. The interaction went viral on social media, with fans praising Brink's enthusiastic display. However, Clark and the Fever won the game, despite Brink's six turnovers.

Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink felt a moment of triumph after shutting down a layup attempt from Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark . In the early stages of Wednesday evening's matchup between the two teams, Clark tried her luck at driving the lane and going for a layup.

She was met in the paint by Brink, who emphatically swatted the attempt aside before breaking into an explicit outburst. Cameras caught a hyped-up Brink shouting, 'Get that f***ing s*** outta here,' which was met by cheers from her teammates. The interaction went viral on social media as fans praised Brink's enthusiastic display.

'BIG CAM SWAT THAT S**T OUT OF ORBIT,' one fan celebrated with a post on X. Cameron Brink is hyped after the big block on Caitlin Clark. The WNBA center rejected Clark's attempt at the rim before her foul-mouthed shout of joy. Clark and the Fever won the game, despite the block and their star's six turnovers. By game's end, the Fever got the last laugh and beat the Sparks 87-78.

Brink played 19 minutes off the bench, logging 11 points, five rebounds and three blocks in the defeat. Clark, on the other hand, managed 24 points on a 9-of-17 shooting line along with nine assists.

However, she only hit one of her seven shots from 3-point range. Clark also committed a worrisome six turnovers - bringing her career total up to 300 turnovers despite only playing in 55 career games. She also was hit with a technical foul at halftime for arguing with a referee as she headed back to the locker room





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Cameron Brink Caitlin Clark Layup Block Explicit Outburst Social Media Cheers Fever Sparks Game Turnovers Technical Foul

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