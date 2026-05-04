Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Third Child, Son Nautas

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz, 53, and her husband, musician Benji Madden, have announced the birth of their third child, a son named Nautas Madden. The couple, who are also parents to Raddix and Cardinal, shared the news on Instagram with a heartfelt message and symbolic imagery.

Cameron Diaz and musician Benji Madden have joyfully expanded their family, announcing the arrival of their third child, a son named Nautas Madden . The announcement was made via a heartfelt Instagram post from Benji Madden , expressing immense happiness and gratitude for their growing family.

He shared the news alongside a symbolic image of a ship, representing the meaning behind their son’s name – 'Sailor, navigator, voyager. One who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown.

' This evocative imagery hints at the hopes and dreams they hold for their new son’s future. Cameron Diaz responded to the post with a cascade of stars and heart emojis, demonstrating her own overwhelming joy. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, are already proud parents to two other children: daughter Raddix, born in December 2019 through surrogacy, and son Cardinal, welcomed in March 2024.

The arrival of Nautas marks another significant chapter in their family life, showcasing their continued commitment to building a loving and supportive environment for their children. Benji Madden chose not to share a photograph of the newborn, opting instead for the meaningful ship image and the explanation of the name’s origin, adding a layer of intimacy and thoughtfulness to the announcement.

The Madden family expressed their love for life and gratitude for their healthy and happy children, sending well wishes to their followers. This latest addition further solidifies their family unit and brings even more joy into their lives. Cameron Diaz’s return to acting after a decade-long hiatus has been a topic of interest, and she recently reflected on this transition in an interview with Ok! Magazine.

She expressed her excitement about working alongside Keanu Reeves in the upcoming Apple TV film, *Outcome*, describing it as a 'thrill.

' Diaz emphasized the importance of her break to focus on family, acknowledging it as a deeply meaningful part of her life. She reiterated her love for acting, calling it 'the best job in the world,' and highlighted the unparalleled joy she finds in motherhood, stating it is the 'best' part of her life. She also spoke candidly about the challenges and rewards of being an older parent, relating to the universal experience of mothers striving to 'stay alive.

' Currently, Diaz is not only involved with *Outcome* but is also filming *The Sham*, a romantic comedy for Prime Video alongside Stephen Merchant, which began production in New York City last month. The film’s release date is yet to be announced, but it signifies her full-fledged return to the entertainment industry while balancing her cherished role as a mother





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Cameron Diaz Benji Madden Celebrity Baby Nautas Madden New Baby Hollywood Family Acting Outcome The Sham

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