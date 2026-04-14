Cameron Diaz and Stephen Merchant Film New Rom-Com 'The Sham' in New York

Cameron Diaz and Stephen Merchant are filming 'The Sham,' a romantic comedy in New York City. The film explores a fake marriage that turns into a real romance, with Diaz and Merchant playing the lead roles. News also includes details on the film's plot, fan reactions, and Merchant's thoughts on the current state of comedy.

Cameron Diaz and Stephen Merchant are currently filming their new romantic comedy in New York City, generating buzz among fans and media alike. The two stars, known for their individual successes, have joined forces for the upcoming movie titled The Sham , and have been spotted shooting scenes in the Big Apple since the beginning of the year. Recent images show Diaz's character, Molly, dressed casually in a grey hoodie and jeans, while other scenes capture the pair filming near a hot dog stand, suggesting the film's urban setting and potential for comedic moments.

The film's plot, though largely kept under wraps, involves Merchant playing Nigel, an employee at a high-end New York hotel who needs a wife for appearances, and Diaz playing a struggling comedian who needs health insurance. Their fake marriage, however, evolves into an unexpected romance. Fans have expressed their excitement on social media, with comments praising the duo and anticipation for the film's release. The Sham represents a significant project for both actors, marking Diaz's return to acting after a hiatus and continuing Merchant's successful career as a writer, comedian, and actor.

The Sham promises a blend of romance and comedy, with the unique pairing of Cameron Diaz and Stephen Merchant at its core. The film's storyline, a cleverly constructed premise involving a staged marriage that blossoms into genuine affection, has captured the interest of many. Diaz's character, Molly, will likely bring her signature charm and comedic timing to the role of a struggling comedian, while Merchant's character, Nigel, adds a layer of depth and wit. The movie's New York City setting adds to its appeal, promising picturesque backdrops and opportunities for situational humor. The collaboration between Diaz and Merchant has already generated considerable positive feedback, with fans eager to see their on-screen chemistry and the humor they bring to the roles. Details about the film's release date and other plot points remain scarce, heightening anticipation among fans. Further, the actress also mentioned briefly her next film Shrek 5 which is set for release in 2027 and will see her reprise her role as Fiona.

Adding another layer to the story, Merchant has recently shared his observations on the evolving landscape of comedy. In an interview, he noted a shift in comedic sensibilities, expressing that the left side appears to be policing comedy with sensitivities, potentially influencing comedic material. He indicated that comedians might be more cautious to avoid spending considerable time justifying their jokes on social media. Merchant expressed that he accepts changing attitudes over time, but the feeling of being overly sensitive to words before hearing the joke or context is restricting to comics. He also described that comedians have become more cautious to avoid online backlash for their jokes and said that there is a difference in the policing of comedy, previously associated with the Right, but now shifting to the Left. This insight into Merchant's viewpoint provides a deeper understanding of his perspective on the film's creative process and the potential challenges of making comedy in a modern age.

In the film, Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron will reprise their roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona, respectively, while Zendaya joins the cast as Shrek and Fiona's daughter, Felicia





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