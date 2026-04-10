Cameron Diaz and Stephen Merchant Film Rom-Com 'The Sham' in NYC

Cameron Diaz and Stephen Merchant are filming the new rom-com The Sham in New York City. The film follows the story of a British hotel worker who needs a wife, partnering with a struggling comedian in a fake marriage that turns into something more. This comes after Diaz's return to acting, with other projects like Shrek 5 and Bad Day also on the horizon.

Cameron Diaz and Stephen Merchant were spotted filming their new romantic comedy, The Sham , in New York City, showcasing their on-screen chemistry as they portrayed unlikely lovers. The duo were seen in high spirits as they filmed scenes in the West Village, with reports suggesting they were struggling to contain their laughter throughout the shoot.

The film's premise revolves around Merchant's character, a British hotel worker in need of a wife to maintain appearances at an upscale New York hotel. He teams up with Diaz's character, a struggling comedian who needs cash to fund her health insurance. Their fake marriage, initially a business transaction, unexpectedly blossoms into a romantic relationship, promising a classic rom-com storyline. This project marks a significant return for Diaz, who took a break from Hollywood in 2014 before making her comeback in Back in Action with Jamie Foxx last year, and is sure to delight fans of both actors. \The Sham isn't the only exciting project on Diaz's horizon. She recently shared her enthusiasm for working with Merchant on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, gushing about her co-star and expressing her excitement for the film. Merchant echoed her sentiments by sharing the clip on TikTok, expressing his joy in making the movie in New York City. The actress is also slated to appear in Shrek 5, reprising her role as Fiona, alongside Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy, with Zendaya joining the cast as their daughter, Felicia. Furthermore, Diaz is set to star in Reenactment with Benicio del Toro, though details about the plot are being kept under wraps. Her involvement in Reenactment, which is expected to begin production soon in Los Angeles, underscores her commitment to a diverse range of roles, indicating a strong return to her acting career after her hiatus. Additionally, she's scheduled to appear in the Netflix movie Bad Day, directed by Jake Szymanski, which is a comedic story about a single mother. \This flurry of projects highlights Diaz's active return to the industry, bringing her comedic talent and appeal back to the forefront. Her return to acting, coupled with her already established fan base, has created considerable buzz around The Sham and her other upcoming films. The Sham, in particular, looks set to be a welcome addition to the romantic comedy genre, offering a fresh take on the fake-relationship trope with Diaz and Merchant as the leads. The premise, the cast, and the New York setting all point to a potentially successful and enjoyable film, and the audience is likely excited to see the actors bringing the story to life. With roles in Shrek 5, Reenactment, and Bad Day, Diaz's acting journey seems to be flourishing, with plenty of opportunities for fans to enjoy her work





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Cameron Diaz Stephen Merchant The Sham Rom-Com Movie NYC Film Acting Shrek 5 Bad Day

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