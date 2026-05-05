Cameron Diaz Credits Gwyneth Paltrow with Inspiring Her to Become a Mother

Cameron Diaz reveals Gwyneth Paltrow's influence in her decision to have children, welcoming her third child with husband Benji Madden at age 53. The actress discusses her initial doubts and how Paltrow's encouragement and support ultimately led her to embrace motherhood.

Cameron Diaz has publicly acknowledged the significant influence of her close friend Gwyneth Paltrow in her decision to become a mother. The 53-year-old actress and her husband, Benji Madden , 47, recently welcomed their third child, a son named Nautas Madden , joining their older children Raddix, six, and Cardinal, two.

Diaz revealed that she initially doubted her desire for motherhood, but years of conversations with Paltrow and her husband ultimately persuaded her. During appearances on Paltrow's Goop podcast, Diaz recounted how Paltrow consistently highlighted her natural mothering instincts, even when Diaz expressed uncertainty. Paltrow playfully recalled urging Diaz to embrace motherhood, confidently predicting she would become a parent despite her initial reservations.

Diaz expressed deep gratitude to both Paltrow and Madden for their support, stating she wouldn't have embarked on motherhood without them. She fondly remembered Paltrow's insistence that she was destined to be a mother, and how Paltrow helped 'pull her out' of her doubts. The actress also reflected on her decision to start a family later in life, admitting she wasn't prepared for motherhood at 25 and that she had previously lacked the right partner.

She credits meeting Madden at 41 as a turning point, leading to a swift marriage and a dedicated effort to build a strong foundation for their family. Diaz also discussed her decision to retire from acting around the age of 40, explaining she desired different things from life and wanted to prioritize her personal happiness. She emphasized the importance of feeling vital and healthy for her children, particularly as she is now parenting alongside mothers significantly younger than herself.

Diaz expressed a desire to live a long and healthy life to fully experience motherhood and support her children. She acknowledged the unique perspective of being an older mother and her commitment to maintaining her vitality for her family. The actress highlighted the profound joy motherhood has brought to her life, describing it as her 'whole existence' and her 'favourite thing' she has ever done.

She also noted the pressure to live a long life to be present for her children. The couple married quickly after realizing their connection and spent several years strengthening their relationship. Diaz and Madden both desired to start a family and found that timing in their lives aligned perfectly. The actress expressed her love and appreciation for Paltrow and Madden, acknowledging their pivotal role in her journey to motherhood.

She also shared her fears about being an older mother and her desire to remain healthy and active for her children





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Cameron Diaz Gwyneth Paltrow Benji Madden Motherhood Celebrity News Family Goop Nautas Madden Raddix Madden Cardinal Madden

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