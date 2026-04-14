Cameron Diaz Embraces Natural Beauty on Set of New Rom-Com 'The Sham'

Actress Cameron Diaz was spotted filming her new movie 'The Sham' in New York City, showcasing her natural beauty and commitment to aging gracefully. The film, a romantic comedy co-starring Stephen Merchant, explores a sham marriage that unexpectedly blossoms into romance. Diaz, who has openly discussed her preference for natural beauty and her aversion to cosmetic procedures, was seen in various on-set looks reflecting her character as a struggling comedienne.

Cameron Diaz was seen filming her new movie The Sham in New York City on Monday. The actress, known for her natural beauty and decision to embrace aging gracefully, was spotted showcasing a more natural look on set, a stark contrast to the cosmetic procedures she once experimented with. The Hollywood star, who returned to acting last year after a decade-long hiatus, has been vocal about her preference for natural aging and her aversion to plastic surgery.

On set, Diaz was seen in various outfits, including a cheetah-print headband, hoop earrings, and a Coors T-shirt, highlighting a relaxed, relatable style for her role as a struggling comedienne in the romantic comedy. She was also observed filming scenes with her co-star, Stephen Merchant, who is also the writer and director of the film. Their interactions, capturing the essence of the film's plot, included scenes at a hot dog stand and in a park, further revealing the film's premise of a sham marriage turning into an unexpected romance.

During the filming, Diaz was seen adjusting her bag and walking briskly down the street in one scene. In another scene she changed her costume and stepped out in an outfit featuring a T-shirt, hoop earrings and a cheetah-print headband over her messy topknot, embracing a more casual style.

The Sham's plot revolves around the unlikely pairing of Diaz's character, a struggling comic seeking health insurance, and Merchant's character, a British hotel employee needing a wife to maintain appearances. Their fake marriage, born out of convenience, blossoms into a genuine connection, forming the core of the romantic comedy.

The filming, which began last month in New York City, has generated considerable buzz, not only for the plot but also for Diaz's return to the big screen and her public embrace of natural aging. Diaz's choices regarding cosmetic procedures have been a topic of public discussion, with her open critique of Botox being a notable aspect of her perspective. She has previously expressed regret for the effects of Botox on her appearance, stating that she prefers to see her face age naturally rather than alter it with procedures. This stance, reflecting a broader trend of embracing natural beauty in Hollywood, has resonated with fans and added to the anticipation surrounding her new film.

Diaz has previously shared experiences of feeling pressured to undergo cosmetic enhancements in the past. She has also openly expressed how she 'hated' how Botox changed her face and swore off it years ago. A source close to Diaz has also previously revealed that she used to be 'under pressure' to get work done, but 'hated' how Botox changed her natural appearance. This experience has solidified her dedication to a more natural approach to beauty, a decision that has been evident in her appearances on set. Her commitment to maintaining a natural look aligns with her role in The Sham.

The film has not yet announced a release date, but its production is already capturing the interest of moviegoers. Diaz's reappearance and her choices surrounding cosmetic procedures are noteworthy and highlight the actress's dedication to embracing natural beauty. Further, the dynamic between Diaz and Merchant seems promising, with the on-set interactions suggesting a chemistry that could make their on-screen relationship all the more convincing. The film's setting in New York City also adds an element of authenticity and vibrancy to the narrative





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