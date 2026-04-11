Cameron Diaz Films New Movie 'The Sham' in NYC, Sporting Quirky Looks

Cameron Diaz was seen filming The Sham in New York City with Stephen Merchant, showcasing a variety of outfits and portraying a struggling comedian in the upcoming romantic comedy.

Cameron Diaz was spotted on the set of her new film The Sham in New York City, looking a world away from her usual glamorous self. The actress, 53, was seen filming dramatic scenes with her co-star Stephen Merchant , 51. The upcoming movie features Diaz and Merchant as an unlikely couple, with the plot revolving around a British hotel worker (Merchant) who requires a wife to maintain appearances, and a struggling comedian (Diaz) who needs financial assistance for her health insurance.

Their fake marriage unexpectedly blossoms into a romance. During the filming, Diaz showcased a series of different outfits. In one scene, she wore a quirky ensemble featuring a bulldog graphic print T-shirt styled as a dress, paired with vibrant, tight-fitting leggings, a fluffy beige cardigan, green Ugg boots, a white and black polka dot bandana headband and hoop earrings. Another look involved a cream knit hoodie and grey jeans, while a final outfit included a red blazer, a white graphic T-shirt, and light-blue denim jeans. Merchant, meanwhile, was seen in a burgundy blazer, navy waistcoat, and grey trousers. The pair seemed to be in good spirits, chatting with the production team between takes, and the scenes captured a variety of locations, including a street chase and what appeared to be a comedy club.\The Sham marks a return to the screen for Diaz, who took a break from acting after the 2014 film Annie but returned with Back in Action last year. She has also expressed excitement about her upcoming role in Shrek 5, slated for release in 2027, where she will reprise her role as Fiona alongside Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy, and Zendaya will be joining the cast as Shrek and Fiona's daughter, Felicia. The chemistry between Diaz and Merchant, both on and off-screen, has been palpable, with Diaz previously gushing about her co-star on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, stating how great he is and the good time they are having on set. Merchant echoed her sentiment on his TikTok account, expressing his enjoyment of the filming experience in New York City. The film is currently in production and is expected to be a comedy with a touch of romance as the plot synopsis suggests.\The film’s plot setup promises a classic romantic comedy storyline with a modern twist. The premise of the fake marriage, which evolves into genuine affection, is a well-loved trope, and the juxtaposition of the characters’ circumstances creates opportunities for humor and emotional depth. The setting in New York City adds to the appeal, offering a vibrant backdrop for the unfolding story. Given the actors' proven comedic talents and their evident comfort and camaraderie, The Sham is poised to be a significant release for both Diaz and Merchant. The audience anticipation surrounding the film is growing, with fans eager to see the on-screen dynamic between the duo and the development of their characters' relationship. The project also signifies Diaz’s continued comeback, solidifying her presence back in the entertainment industry. Furthermore, the diverse range of outfits worn by Diaz on set hints at the different facets of her character and the evolving nature of her role. The Sham is expected to be a success given the established reputation of the stars involved





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