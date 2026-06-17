Cameron Diaz Returns to Instagram to Promote Avaline Wine After Birth of Third Child

Cameron Diaz marks her first social media activity since welcoming baby Nautas with a playful promotional video for her wine brand Avaline, now available nationwide. The post coincides with recent family news and continues the couple's pattern of private child announcements.

Actress Cameron Diaz made a return to social media following the birth of her third child, using the occasion to promote her organic wine brand, Avaline.

In a lighthearted Instagram video, Diaz, 53, staged a skit where she humorously responded to an over-the-top creative brief before simply announcing that her wine line is now available in major US retailers like Target, Whole Foods, and Kroger. The post marked her first online appearance since she and her husband, musician Benji Madden, 47, welcomed their baby boy, Nautas, the previous month.

Alongside the video, Diaz detailed the full Avaline range, including Rosé, White Blend, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet, emphasizing the brand's commitment to organic, vegan-friendly wines free from unnecessary additives and added sugars. Avaline, which Diaz co-founded with entrepreneur Katherine Power in 2020, retail prices typically range from $24 to $35. The announcement of Nautas's arrival was made by Madden via Instagram last month.

He shared an image of a ship accompanied by text explaining the name's meaning, "Sailor, navigator, voyager," and wrote, "One who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown.

" His caption expressed profound happiness and gratitude: "Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son!! ❤️" Diaz responded with heart and star emojis. True to their long-standing privacy policy, the couple did not share any photographs of the newborn, a practice they have maintained for all their children.

Diaz and Madden, who married in 2015, are also parents to daughter Raddix, born in December 2019, and son Cardinal, born in March 2024. Both children were born via surrogate. Their first child's birth was a surprise New Year's announcement from Diaz, who wrote about their joy and their strong instinct to protect their child's privacy, thus opting not to post pictures. Reports indicate the couple experienced fertility struggles and underwent IVF before pursuing surrogacy.

Diaz has previously spoken about becoming a mother later in life, calling the experience a miracle. Her return to social media with a promotional skit thus serves a dual purpose: reintroducing her personal brand after a private period focused on family and driving commercial awareness for Avaline's national retail expansion





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Cameron Diaz Avaline Wine Benji Madden Nautas Madden Baby Announcement Organic Wine Celebrity Baby Surrogate Privacy Social Media Return

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