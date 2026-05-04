Cameron Diaz Welcomes Third Child and Opens Up About the Pressures of Being an Older Mother

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz, 53, and her husband Benji Madden, 47, have announced the birth of their son, Nautas Madden. Diaz recently shared her feelings about the challenges and joys of motherhood at an older age, expressing a desire to live a long and healthy life for her children.

Cameron Diaz , aged 53, recently welcomed her third child, a son named Nautas Madden, with her husband Benji Madden , 47. The announcement came just days after the Hollywood star openly discussed the 'pressure' she feels to maintain a long and healthy life as an older mother.

Diaz admitted to feeling a generational gap with other mothers, noting many are 'literally 20 years younger' than her. This realization has fueled her desire to remain vital and active for her children, expressing a wish to live to be at least 107 years old. Her journey into motherhood began later in life, with her first child, Raddix, born when she was 47, and has significantly shifted her focus towards prioritizing her well-being and longevity.

During a conversation with close friend Gwyneth Paltrow, Diaz reflected on how the perception of aging has evolved in recent years, expressing excitement about the possibility of living a long life. She shared her aspiration to be present for her daughter Raddix throughout her 40s, mirroring the appreciation she now has for her own parents.

Diaz attributes her optimistic outlook on aging to a combination of genetics – citing her grandmother’s active lifestyle well into her 70s – and conscious lifestyle choices. She also acknowledged the influence of Paltrow, who encouraged her to embrace motherhood despite initial reservations. Paltrow playfully recalled persuading Diaz, who initially expressed uncertainty about having children, ultimately believing motherhood was inevitable for her. Diaz expressed gratitude for Paltrow and her husband Benji’s support in her decision to become a mother.

Diaz’s return to acting after a decade-long hiatus underscores her renewed commitment to a fulfilling life. She is currently involved in several projects, including the Apple TV film 'Outcome' alongside Keanu Reeves, the movie 'The Sham' with Stephen Merchant, and a revival of her role as Princess Fiona in a new 'Shrek' movie slated for 2027. She previously starred in 'Back in Action' with Jamie Foxx, marking her comeback to the screen.

Diaz has also publicly embraced natural aging, revealing she discontinued Botox treatments several years ago, preferring to accept and celebrate the changes that come with time. She expressed regret over past use of Botox, noting how it altered her appearance, and has since adopted a more natural approach to beauty, foregoing heavy makeup. Her focus remains on living a vital and healthy life, both for herself and for her growing family





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