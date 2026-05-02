Cameron Young Extends Lead to Six Shots at Cadillac Championship Amid Rain Threat

Cameron Young dominates the Cadillac Championship with a six-shot lead heading into the final round, while Scottie Scheffler and others chase him down. Heavy rain forecasts prompt schedule changes, and former President Trump's attendance remains uncertain. Scheffler's late birdie offers a glimmer of hope as the tournament reaches its climax.

Cameron Young maintained his commanding position at the Cadillac Championship , extending his lead to six strokes after a solid two-under-par 70 in the third round, bringing his tournament total to 15 under.

His closest competitors, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, trail at nine under after Scheffler carded a three-under 69. Scheffler acknowledged Young's dominance, stating, 'The tournament's in his hands right now. I can go out and have a really good round, but if he has another strong performance, he'll be tough to catch. All I can do is focus on my game and see where that leaves me.

' Joining Scheffler at nine under are South Korea's Si Woo Kim and Norway's Kristoffer Reitan, both of whom also shot 69s. Americans Ben Griffin (68) and Matt McCarty (69), along with Canada's Nick Taylor (72), sit at eight under. The final round is expected to be challenging due to heavy rain forecasts, with over an inch of precipitation predicted, particularly in the afternoon.

To mitigate weather disruptions, organizers adjusted the schedule, with players teeing off in threesomes from split tees between 7:30 and 9:40 a.m. The presence of former President Donald Trump, who owns the course, remains uncertain, as his planned appearance was scheduled before the revised final-round timing. Young has experience in high-pressure situations, having shared the lead through three rounds at the Masters before finishing tied for third.

Scheffler, who defeated Young by five strokes in the final round of that event, will need a remarkable performance to overtake him at Doral. However, Scheffler's strong finish on Saturday, including a birdie on the 18th hole—a rare feat this week—provided a glimmer of hope. The 18th at Doral is notoriously difficult, with a 300-plus-yard carry over water required to reach the optimal fairway position.

Scheffler, one of the few players capable of that distance, capitalized with a precise 172-yard approach that landed just four feet from the hole, securing his ninth birdie of the week at that hole. Young, meanwhile, had a closer approach but settled for par after his birdie putt fell short. The final round will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Fans can also stream the action without a contract





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