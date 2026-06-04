Camila Cabello and Henry Junior Chalhoub Split After 18 Months of Dating

Camila Cabello has reportedly split from Lebanese billionaire Henry Junior Chalhoub after 18 months of dating. The two grew apart after meeting in Saudi Arabia in late 2024 and she is now focusing on her new album.

Camila Cabello has reportedly split from Lebanese billionaire Henry Junior Chalhoub after 18 months of dating. The two grew apart after meeting in Saudi Arabia in late 2024 and she is now focusing on her new album, The Sun reported on Wednesday.

The pair documented their world travels to Paris, Rome, St Barth, Monaco and Ibiza on Instagram as she hinted last summer that she was very much in love with Chalhoub. But the last time she shared a photo of the 39-year-old on social media was for her 29th birthday in March. And the last time they have been seen together in public was at Coachella in April.

Seen in July Cabello and Chalhoub were first linked in November 2024 at an Elie Saab fashion show afterparty in Saudi Arabia. They sparked romance rumors when they were seen packing on the PDA as they frolicked in the ocean in St Barts in January 2025. The couple went to the pre-BAFTA Nominees party on February 15 in London.

They also piled on the PDA while sitting in the front row of Chanel's 2025 Fall/Winter fashion show on March 11 in Paris. They were playfully holding hands before the fashion show started until Chalhoub saw someone filming them and hid his face behind Camila's shoulder. In March she celebrated her 29th birthday with cake and her boyfriend Chalhoub.

Chalhoub and Cabello in March 2025 The Cuban-born beauty and the heir to Dubai-based Chalhoub Group in October The Cuban-American singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from her special day, including a rare snap of her with Chalhoub. He was sitting beside Cabello and giving her a thoughtfully loving look. It was the first time the couple were spotted together in over four months.

Before that they were pictured attending the Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun Halloween Party in October. Cabello celebrated her 29th birthday with cake and her billionaire boyfriend in March Chalhoub comes from a very wealthy family who owns Dubai-based luxury fashion distribution company Chalhoub Group. The company works with Versace, Jimmy Choo, Jacquemus and several LVMH-owned brands.

The mission of the company is to be a partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East per their official website. Chalhoub's grandfather Michel and family were worth $1.7 billion as of 2019. Cabello has been open about wanting to keep her private life out of the public eye and uses caution when speaking about her love life.

Cabello has dated Austin Mahone 2013-2014, Matthew Hussey 2018-2019, Shawn Mendes 2019-2021 briefly rekindled in 2023 and Austin Kevitch 2022-2023 I get why people are interested in my love life but I don't want to give people that piece of me because it is the most important part she told Latina magazine. Cabello went on to outline her dream life I want to make songs and have incredible experiences with people.

I don't want to be locked up in a hotel room and just do press and red carpets. That's not the kind of life I want to live





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