Camila Cabello's Emotional Instagram Post Sparks Concern and Speculation

Camila Cabello's teary-eyed selfie on Instagram has elicited concern and speculation from fans, with some questioning who made her cry in the wake of her reported split from Lebanese billionaire Henry Junior Chalhoub.

Camila Cabello elicited concern from fans on Wednesday as she posted a teary-eyed selfie on Instagram. The 29-year-old pop star uploaded four photos in total, writing in the caption, 'Hi,' with a smiley face emoji.

Despite the other pictures – including one of the singer admiring her reflection in a car mirror – fans quickly took notice of the most emotional-looking image.

'Who made you cry? ' asked one person, adding a string of knife emojis. Another social media user demanded to know in all capital letters: 'Who was the MF who made my baby cry?

' It comes in the wake of her reported split from Lebanese billionaire Henry Junior Chalhoub after 18 months of dating. Camila Cabello elicited concern from fans on Wednesday as she posted a teary-eyed selfie on Instagram The 29-year-old pop star uploaded four photos in total, writing in the caption, 'Hi,' with a smiley face emoji 'Who made you cry?

' asked one person, adding a string of knife emojis Many people made reference to Cabello's 2024 song Pretty When I Cry, off her album C,XOXO. 'She wrote Pretty When I Cry for a reason. She's such a pretty crier,' said one of her 61 million followers.

Read More Taylor Swift's surprising BFF revealed as they reunite courtside at star-studded Knicks game... and she's DECADES older than the singer The two 'grew apart' after meeting in Saudi Arabia in late 2024 and she is now focusing on her new album, The Sun reported last week. Throughout their relationship the couple documented trips to Paris, Rome, St Barth, Monaco and Ibiza on Instagram. And last summer the singer hinted that she was 'very much in love' with Chalhoub.

However, the last time she shared a photo of the 39-year-old on social media was for her 29th birthday in March. And the last time they were seen publicly was at Coachella in April. The Daily Mail reached out to Cabello's representative for comment. Another social media user demanded to know: 'Who was the MF who made my baby cry?

' 'She wrote Pretty When I Cry for a reason. She's such a pretty crier,' said one of her 61 million followers It comes in the wake of her reported split from Lebanese billionaire Henry Junior Chalhoub after 18 months of dating; pictured in October 2025 Despite the other pictures – including one of the singer admiring her reflection in a car mirror – fans quickly took notice of the most emotional-looking image The songstress appears to be leaning into self-care amid the reported breakup – one photo showed her lounging in a bikini while wearing a face mask.

Cabello and Chalhoub were first romantically linked in November 2024 when they were spotted at a party in Saudi Arabia. They were later seen packing on the PDA in St. Barts in January 2025. The couple then attended the pre-BAFTA Nominees party on February 15 in London. They also piled on the PDA while sitting in the front row of Chanel's 2025 Fall/Winter fashion show on March 11 in Paris





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Camila Cabello Instagram Post Emotional Selfie Split From Henry Junior Chalhoub Pretty When I Cry Self-Care Reported Breakup Henry Junior Chalhoub Stating She Was 'Very Much In Love' Last Seen Publicly At Coachella In April

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