Camilla Thurlow Shares Health Update on Daughter Nora's Seizure-like Episodes

Camilla Thurlow disclosed that her non-verbal autistic daughter Nora has seizure-type events and unexplained falls. The family awaits an EEG. Camilla praised Nora's joyful spirit and thanked supporters.

Camilla Thurlow has provided an update on her daughter Nora 's health, revealing that the four-year-old has been experiencing seizure-like episodes and unexplained falls. The former Love Island star, who is 35, previously shared that Nora , her middle child, is autistic and has delayed development in walking and talking.

In her Instagram update, Camilla expressed that she and her husband Jamie Jewitt are deeply concerned as they await an EEG for Nora. An electroencephalogram, or EEG, is a painless test that records brain activity through sensors on the scalp, commonly used to detect abnormalities associated with conditions like epilepsy. Alongside the health news, Camilla posted a video of Nora smiling brightly while walking in a field.

She highlighted Nora's remarkable ability to communicate her personality without words, noting that this quality endears her to everyone she meets. Camilla thanked followers for their love and understanding, explaining that this support encouraged them to share the recent developments. Nora was referred to an NHS pediatrician quickly and is scheduled for an EEG soon.

While the family is processing the anxiety of unknown answers, Camilla reassured that Nora remains largely her cheerful self, though she is currently more cautious and seeking extra connection. She expressed immense gratitude to Nora's nursery for creating a secure environment and for meticulously documenting incidents, which likely facilitated the fast medical referral. Camilla praised Nora for facing challenges with love and joy, calling her a source of light and happiness. The family also includes five-year-old Nell and two-year-old Brodie.

Camilla has openly discussed Nora's autism diagnosis and non-verbal status from the previous year. She detailed their efforts to support communication, noting that Nora uses gestures like patting arms and now reaches to be held. Camilla lauded her daughter's strength and expressed gratitude for being her parents, thanking their network for ongoing support





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Camilla Thurlow Nora Autism Seizures EEG Non-Verbal Love Island Children's Health NHS Pediatrician

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