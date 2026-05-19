Camille Grammer Recalls Heartbreaking Text and Bitter Divorce from Kelsey Grammer

Camille Grammer reveals the cold details of her split from Kelsey Grammer, discussing a lack of remorse and the struggles of parallel parenting.

Camille Grammer , the former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has recently shed light on the deeply painful and acrimonious end of her marriage to actor Kelsey Grammer .

While appearing as a guest on the Humble Brag podcast hosted by Cynthia Bailey and Crystal Kung Minkoff, the 57-year-old revealed the extent of the emotional damage caused by their separation in 2010. According to Camille, the split was characterized by a shocking lack of empathy from the Frasier actor, specifically highlighted by a text message she received when she questioned if he felt any remorse for the dissolution of their thirteen-year union.

She claims that Kelsey responded with a cold assertion that he felt no remorse for his actions. This revelation was particularly devastating for Camille, who expressed that she had been deeply in love with him and believed the feeling was mutual during their many positive years together. The emotional toll of the divorce extended far beyond a single text message, leaving scars that have lasted for over a decade.

The emotional distress of the divorce extended into a period of profound darkness for Camille, who compared her mental state at the time to being thrown into the middle of the ocean without a life raft. She spoke candidly about the crushing weight of public opinion and the negative comments she faced while discussing the divorce on her reality television show.

The pressure was compounded by what she perceived as a calculated effort by Kelsey and his inner circle to protect his public image at her expense, leading her to feel as though she was being kicked from every angle. She recalled reaching a breaking point where she felt completely isolated and overwhelmed, stating that the experience was nearly suicidal in its intensity, although she clarified that she would never actually take her own life.

The trauma of this period has left a lasting mark, contributing to a total communication breakdown between the two. Camille revealed that she and Kelsey have not spoken a single word to each other in fourteen years, illustrating the permanent rift created by their bitter split. The complexities of their relationship continue to manifest in how they raise their children, Mason and Jude.

Rather than traditional co-parenting, which requires collaboration and communication, the pair employ a method known as parallel parenting. This approach allows them to parent their children independently without having to interact directly with one another, effectively minimizing the potential for conflict. This distance is a reflection of the deep-seated resentment that has persisted since 2011. Kelsey has not been shy about his disdain for his ex-wife, previously describing her public discussions about their marriage as pathetic.

He argued that Camille spends too much of her life focusing on him, which he finds tiresome and unnecessary. This public clash of narratives has kept the divorce in the spotlight long after the legal proceedings ended. The narrative of their split remains heavily contested, with both parties offering conflicting accounts of the final days of their marriage.

Kelsey previously alleged that Camille demanded a divorce on the very day of his mother's funeral, an event he described as an explosion that signaled the end of their relationship. Camille, however, has dismissed these claims, suggesting that Kelsey is rewriting history to fit a specific narrative that favors his own image. Adding to the controversy, Kelsey admitted that he began his relationship with his current wife, Kayte Walsh, while he was still married to Camille.

He met the British flight attendant during a trip to the United Kingdom and married her shortly after his divorce from Camille became official in 2011. Today, Kelsey Grammer has built a new life with Kayte Walsh, with whom he shares four children. Their youngest, Christopher, was born recently, and the couple continues to grow their family together.

With a total of eight children across his various marriages, the sitcom legend seems to have moved far beyond the turmoil of his third marriage. While Kelsey finds joy in fatherhood and his current domestic bliss, Camille's reflections serve as a poignant reminder of the lingering scars left by a high-profile celebrity divorce.

The contrast between Kelsey's current happiness and Camille's recounted trauma highlights the divergent paths the two have taken since their separation, leaving a legacy of bitterness and silence between two people who once shared a life together





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