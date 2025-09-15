Campaign Urges Direct Ferry Contract for Ferguson Shipyard

A collective of community, civic, and political leaders demands government intervention to secure a new ferry contract for the struggling Ferguson shipyard in Port Glasgow.

A campaign, spearheaded by community, civic, and religious leaders alongside politicians from various parties, is calling for stronger government support for the Ferguson shipyard. The campaign, backed by the GMB union, urged First Minister John Swinney through an open letter to directly award a new CalMac ferry contract to the nationalized firm in Port Glasgow .

This call comes as Ferguson Marine strives to recover from the controversies surrounding the delay and cost overruns of two recent vessels, MV Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa. Local politicians from Labour, the SNP, and the Scottish Conservatives joined forces with the Bishop of Paisley in signing the letter. They argue that a direct award for the replacement of the MV Lord of the Isles would be crucial in restoring Ferguson Marine's reputation after a challenging decade. The shipyard has faced significant difficulties in recent years, losing around 1,200 jobs as several key employers closed down or relocated. While the reasons for these challenges are debated, the campaign emphasizes the blamelessness of the skilled and committed workforce.The open letter highlights the difficulties UK shipyards face competing with foreign firms whose bids rely on lower wages and tax breaks. The social and economic value of Ferguson Marine to Inverclyde, it argues, cannot be easily quantified by cost alone. The campaign gained momentum after Ferguson Marine lost a crucial order in March to build seven small electric ferries for CalMac, a contract awarded to Poland's Remontowa despite Ferguson's high-quality bid. Despite securing subcontracting work on Royal Navy frigates being built in Glasgow, Ferguson Marine currently lacks ship orders beyond MV Glen Rosa's completion next year. The replacement for MV Lord of the Isles, known as Loti, will be a smaller and less complex vessel than the dual-fuel LNG ships that posed challenges for the yard





BBCWestScot / 🏆 85. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ferguson Shipyard Calmac Ferries Scottish Government Shipbuilding Port Glasgow

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I had a private chat with Sir Alex Ferguson - but what he asked me felt disrespectfulOwen Hargreaves has opened up on a private chat he had with Sir Alex Ferguson during his Manchester United tenure, which left the midfielder feeling a little uncomfortable

Read more »

Burnham 'setting out stall to challenge Starmer' with new campaign groupAndy Burnham is laying the groundwork for a Labour leadership bid amid growing speculation that Sir Keir Starmer will leave office before the next election, it has been claimed.

Read more »

Pokemon fans finally get announcement they've 'waited years' for at Nintendo DirectPokémon fans were treated to a special announcement at the latest Nintendo Direct this week - but not everyone is happy about the news for one key reason

Read more »

Donald Trump urges NATO countries to stop 'shocking' Russian oil purchases to end Ukraine warThe US president says the alliance's commitment to winning the war 'has been far less than 100%' and the purchase of Russian oil by some members is 'shocking', as it 'greatly weakens your negotiating position and bargaining power, over Russia'.

Read more »

How can the Ferguson shipyard be given a future?Scottish shipbuilding is enjoying a renaissance, but will the small shipyard at the centre of Scotland's ferries saga be a part of it?

Read more »

Sir Alex Ferguson's 'worst-ever signing' responded to brutal remark in best possible wayOwen Hargreaves was signed by Manchester United in 2007 but his career was blighted by injury and has since been subject to lethal criticism by Sir Alex Ferguson

Read more »