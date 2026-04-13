Campaigners Rally to Save Historic Pub from School Conversion Plans

Residents of Ely, Cambridgeshire, are fighting against plans to convert The Fountain Pub, a Grade II listed building, into a staffroom for a private school. The pub, one of the last remaining free houses in the area, faces closure due to the school's application. Local residents fear the loss of a valuable community asset and are urging the council to reject the proposal.

Campaigners are fighting against plans to convert The Fountain Pub, a Grade II listed building and one of the last two remaining free houses in Ely , Cambridgeshire, into a staffroom for King's Ely , a private school. The pub, established in 1830, faces closure due to a planning application submitted by a local property consultancy on behalf of the school. The school claims the pub is no longer viable, citing limited operating hours and a lack of staff beyond the landlord.

Local residents are strongly opposing the proposal, fearing the loss of another historic pub to rising costs. Joe Moor, a local resident, has launched a campaign to save the pub, describing the plan as 'nothing short of colonisation'. Others view the transformation as an 'act of vandalism' and a significant loss for the community of Ely, home to approximately 20,000 residents. The campaigners believe the pub can be made successful if given a chance, emphasizing its historical significance and its importance to the community. They argue that the school's desire to convert the pub into a staffroom is a misjudgment of the pub's potential. The Fountain has been owned by John Borland, a local property developer, since 1996, and is currently up for sale. In 2021, Borland's application to convert the pub's downstairs bar into a flat was rejected due to concerns about the loss of a community facility. King's Ely argues that it needs a staffroom to avoid teachers having to walk to and from the current facility, which is only a short distance from the main teaching block. The school claims that extending the pub's operating hours would not generate sufficient trade. However, residents are challenging these claims, attributing the pub's decline to poor management. Nineteen residents have submitted objections to the council, advocating for the pub's preservation. One resident highlighted that a pub being underused or poorly managed is not the same as it being incapable of success. Many locals feel this is just another example of community spaces and history being undermined by the actions of external interests that fail to acknowledge local context and importance. The pub is located on a green and has an outdoor license. It is situated in a desirable part of Ely, which has the visual and historical charm that many pubs would envy. The local community is dedicated to protecting this historic asset, fearing that the permanent closure of the premises as a pub would negatively impact both residents and the local heritage. Joe Moor is actively seeking to have the pub designated as an asset of community value, but this is opposed in the planning application. The application argues that the conversion would support an established community institution. The closure of numerous pubs across the UK in recent years is partly due to rising business rates. In January, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a £300 million support package for establishments, including a 15 per cent discount on business rates for pubs. However, industry groups like UKHospitality warn that more businesses in the hospitality sector will be forced to close if further measures are not implemented. The chief executive of UKHospitality, Allen Simpson, said in January that the hospitality sector faces growing cost challenges, leading to the unfortunate reality of businesses closing due to the high tax burden. The Daily Mail has reached out to King's Ely School and The Fountain for comment on the matter





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