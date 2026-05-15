Can I paint my side of the neighbour's fence?

The issue of whether you can paint your side of a neighbour's fence largely depends on who owns the fence in the first place, which can be easily determined by checking your title deeds or land registry plans. If your neighbour is the sole owner of the fence, you have no automatic right to paint it, not even on the side that faces your property. Legally, the fence is their personal property. Applying paint without consent constitutes a trespass to goods. If you paint a neighbour's fence without permission, use paint that damages the wood, or apply a colour or treatment that affects its structural integrity or appearance, this may constitute criminal damage.

In just a couple of short weeks, spring will be over and summer will officially be here. Temperatures have been climbing steadily and are even forecast to be in the mid-to-high-20Cs by the end of next week.

With that in mind, thoughts are turning to making much more use of our gardens and getting them nicely spruced up for the warmer summer months ahead. Weeding, lawn-mowing and getting the garden furniture out will be top of people’s gardening DIY list — as will tidying up borders and garden fences.

But if you’re thinking about painting your side of a garden fence that belongs to your neighbour, you need to stop and read the below as you may not be entitled to do so, regardless of what kind of state it’s in or whether your neighbour can even see your side. I asked several legal and DIY experts whether I could go ahead and paint my side of a neighbour’s fence and they were all unanimous in their advice





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Garden Fence DIY Painting Neighbour Permission Criminal Damage Trespass To Goods

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