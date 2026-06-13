Canada Draws with Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup Opener Amid Celebrity Presence

Canada began their World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, as stars Ryan Reynolds and Mike Myers cheered from the stands. Cyle Larin scored the late equalizer in the 79th minute. Pre-game performances by Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette sparked mixed reactions from fans.

Canada launched their World Cup journey with a dramatic late equalizer against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto , a match that drew celebrity attention from actors Ryan Reynolds and Mike Myers .

The two iconic Canadians, both born in the country despite holding U.S. citizenship, were spotted in the stands at BMO Field, passionately following the action. Myers, 63, arrived with his 14-year-old son Spike, both dressed in red Canada jerseys and matching bucket hats, fully embracing the football spirit. Reynolds, 49, sat nearby in a casual white shirt and sunglasses. Television cameras captured their reactions throughout the game, notably their frustration before halftime when Canada wasted a chance while trailing 1-0.

The moment of celebration finally arrived in the 79th minute when Cyle Larin struck a superb right-footed finish from just inside the box to level the score. Reynolds, Myers, and Spike were seen sharing high-fives with fellow fans, their joy palpable. The match ended 1-1, giving Canada a point in their opening group game.

Next on the schedule for the co-host nation is a fixture against Qatar in Vancouver next Thursday. The pre-game entertainment stirred considerable controversy online. Canadian singer Michael Bublé headlined the opening ceremony, performing his 2022 song "Bring It On Home To Me" moments before kickoff in front of a 43,000-strong crowd.

The performance, intended to mark Canada's first World Cup match on home soil, was widely criticized by fans who found the song choice and Bublé's presence incongruous with the high-energy atmosphere. Many described the act as dull or sleep-inducing, with some questioning why a singer known for Christmas music was chosen for such a pivotal moment. Others mocked the decision, suggesting Bublé had been "defrosted" out of the holiday season for the event.

Adding to the ceremony, the famously camera-shy Alanis Morissette appeared to sing the Canadian national anthem, "O Canada," a moment that contrasted with the polarized reaction to Bublé. Despite the theatrical prelude, the focus quickly returned to the pitch where Canada struggled to break through Bosnia and Herzegovina's defense early on. The visitors capitalized on a Canadian defensive lapse to take the lead in the 21st minute, silencing the home crowd.

For much of the remainder, the hosts pressed for an equalizer, creating opportunities but lacking the finishing touch. The breakthrough came through Larin, whose composed finish earned his team a valuable point in the group stage. The result leaves Canada with work to do ahead of their next match, while the celebrity spectacle-both in the stands and on stage-provided ample discussion beyond the ninety minutes of football





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Canada World Cup Bosnia And Herzegovina Ryan Reynolds Mike Myers Cyle Larin Michael Bublé Alanis Morissette Toronto Soccer

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