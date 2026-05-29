Canadian Chef Kenneth Law Avoids UK Prosecution Over 112 Deaths

Kenneth Law, a Canadian chef linked to 112 suicides in the UK, will not face extradition as Canadian prosecutors handle the case. Families demand a public inquiry.

A Canadian chef known as the ' poison killer ' who has been linked to 112 deaths in the United Kingdom will not face justice there, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed.

Kenneth Law, 60, is scheduled to appear in court in Ontario, Canada, on Friday, accused of aiding suicide after allegedly selling 1,200 packages containing lethal substances to customers in 40 countries, including the UK. An investigation by the National Crime Agency into Canada-based websites selling substances to assist with suicide found that 286 individuals in the UK received packages, leading to 112 deaths.

Despite prosecutors in Ontario bringing Law to court, the NCA and CPS have informed bereaved families that they will not seek to extradite Law to the UK once legal proceedings in Canada conclude. In a letter sent on Thursday, the CPS and NCA stated that Canadian authorities have confirmed Law is expected to plead guilty to charges of aiding suicide in Canada.

The letter explained: 'After careful assessment, we agreed that Mr. Law should be sentenced for the full extent of his offending within a single sentencing process in Canada. This approach is not unusual in cases involving serious offending that crosses international borders. We recognise that this may be painful to hear, and that some victims and bereaved families may have hoped to see a separate prosecution in England and Wales.

This difficult decision was reached only after detailed consideration of all available options.

' The CPS and NCA also noted that Law sent 330 products to the UK in total. A joint statement by Joanne Jakymec, chief crown prosecutor for the CPS, and Craig Turner, NCA deputy director, said: 'No outcome in any court can remove the pain victims and their families have suffered. Victims have remained our priority when making decisions to deliver justice.

The National Crime Agency and Crown Prosecution Service have worked closely with the 45 UK police forces, as well as international law enforcement, throughout the three-year investigation. The UK is the only country globally with an investigation detailed enough to be included in the Canadian prosecution.

' Families of the deceased have now called for a public inquiry. Adele Zeynep Walton, sister of 21-year-old Aimee Walton from Southampton, who died in 2022, stated: 'The question for our own country is simpler still: who here will examine how the British state let this happen, and what it will do so that no other family goes through it? A foreign sentencing hearing cannot answer that. Only a statutory public inquiry can.

' David Parfett, father of philosophy student Thomas Parfett, who died aged 22 in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, said: 'I am angry, but I am not surprised. For months, we have been told that the system is working and that existing measures are enough. They are not. If our own country will not put anyone on trial for these deaths, the very least it can do is hold a proper inquiry into how they were allowed to happen.

' Law's alleged victims include teenagers and young adults in their 20s and 30s, such as TikTok star Imogen Nunn, known as Deaf Immy, who died aged 25 in Brighton, and Canadian Jeshennia Bedoya Lopez, who was 18 when she died by suicide. Law was also investigated by police in the United States, Italy, Australia, and New Zealand.

Andy Burrows, chief executive of the Molly Rose Foundation, said: 'Bereaved families have been campaigning tirelessly to hold Kenneth Law to account in the UK and to be told he will not be prosecuted here on the eve of his court case in Canada is a bitter blow. Families up and down the country have been impacted by Law's crimes and should have the right to full justice in the UK.

As long as the pro-suicide forum remains online, and while this substance is available in the UK and across borders, more vulnerable people are at risk.

' If Law is found guilty of aiding the suicides of 14 Canadians, he could serve a maximum sentence of 14 years per count. Law, who lived on the outskirts of Toronto, is alleged to have operated a website selling the toxic substance for two years





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Kenneth Law Poison Killer UK Deaths Aiding Suicide Extradition

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