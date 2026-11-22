A 24-year-old Canadian medical graduate died in Istanbul. Investigations suggest pesticide exposure rather than food poisoning. New evidence links the case to toxic chemical fumigations in hotel rooms.

A 24-year-old medical school graduate from Canada, Bérengère Deveaux-Cattino, died suddenly in Istanbul while on vacation with friends. Her death on June 17, 2025, was initially attributed to food poisoning by Turkish authorities. However, a new investigation suggests she may have been exposed to a deadly pesticide. The case has sparked serious questions about safety standards in Turkish accommodations.

Initial Illness and Official Food Poisoning Blame

Bérengère Deveaux-Cattino traveled to Turkey to celebrate her graduation with friends. She and a friend named Laurie checked into Room 108 at the Seven Days Hotel in Istanbul. The pair spent the day sightseeing and eating street food before having a dinner of chicken casserole, Turkish tea, and baklava.

Also read Andy Burnham Faces Humiliation in EU Reset Talks Over Student Fees

Both women woke up violently ill the following morning and began vomiting within minutes of each other. They were rushed to the hospital, where Deveaux-Cattino later died. Her sister, Éléonore, and father, Henri Cattino, were traveling to Istanbul when they learned of her passing. Months later, Turkish authorities issued an autopsy report blaming food poisoning. Quebec's coroner's office later found no intestinal irritation typically associated with severe food poisoning.

Pesticide Exposure Suspected in Recent Deaths

The case took a dramatic turn after a family of four died at another Istanbul hotel in November 2025. The Turkish-German Böcek family had also initially been suspected of suffering from food poisoning. Investigators discovered they had been exposed to phosphine gas released by aluminum phosphide. This is a highly toxic pesticide used to kill rodents and insects.

Advertisement

The chemical is illegal to use in urban areas in Turkey. It can release deadly gas that spreads through buildings. Investigators determined that fumigation in a neighboring hotel room had killed the family. This parallel case raised doubts about the official food poisoning conclusion in Deveaux-Cattino's death.

Forensic Experts Dispute Official Findings

Turkish forensic pathologist Şebnem Korur Fincancı reviewed Deveaux-Cattino's autopsy report and disputed the official findings. She told CBC that the death was not caused by food poisoning. The outlet also uncovered evidence of a possible bedbug infestation at the Seven Days Hotel.

One tourist reported suffering approximately 150 bedbug bites while staying in Room 107. This room was directly next to the women's room and was occupied just 10 days before their arrival. Hotel manager Bahattin Demir confirmed that exterminators sprayed the rooms monthly. He denied that pesticide poisoning could have caused Deveaux-Cattino's death.

Hotel Pest Control and Window Usage

The hotel's pest-control contractor, Wolves, denied using aluminum phosphide. During an undercover call arranged by CBC, an employee described a bedbug treatment requiring rooms to remain sealed for 72 hours. The chemical used was not identified. The investigators also discovered that the women had slept with their window open on their first night.

Advertisement

They closed the window and turned on the air conditioning the following evening. This occurred shortly before they became seriously ill. Fincancı said phosphine gas residue could potentially accumulate in air-conditioning systems. There is currently no confirmation that the chemical was present at the hotel.

Legal Outcomes and Updated Travel Warnings

In June 2026, the owners of the pest-control company involved in the Böcek family's deaths were sentenced to 18 years in prison. The hotel owner and employees received sentences of roughly 12 to 13 years. Canada has since updated its travel advisory for Turkey.

The advisory warns tourists about chemical pesticide poisoning linked to accommodations in Istanbul. The exact cause of Deveaux-Cattino's death remains unconfirmed. Her sister remains determined to uncover the truth about the events. She stated that since her sister can no longer speak, she will speak for her and never let her go.