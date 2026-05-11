Canary Islands fear becoming the new epicenter of the pandemic after news of lax quarantine measures on a Dutch cruise ship

Multiple passengers from a hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius were reported to be seen without correctly fitted face masks in the Canary Islands, despite high-security health measures in place for their disembarkation. Additionally, there were allegations of a breach among the state's medical team, with a medical worker allegedly seen removing PPE in a public space. These incidents came after French nationals began exhibiting hantavirus symptoms while repatriated from the ship, sparking concerns about another quarantine and the potential impact on tourism after the islands became a hotspot for the spread of the coronavirus in the past pandemic.

Multiple passengers from a hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius were reported to be seen without correctly fitted face masks, shortly after the ship arrived in the Canary Islands, despite high-security health measures in place for their disembarkation.

There were also allegations of a breach among the state's medical team, with a healthcare worker reportedly seen removing PPE in a public space. Residents fear their region could become the epicentre of another pandemic-era catastrophe after several French nationals began exhibiting hantavirus symptoms while repatriated from the ship. A French prime minister confirmed that all five evacuees had been immediately placed in strict isolation.

Healthcare workers and residents expressed worries about another quarantine and the potential impact on tourism after the Canary Islands became a hotspot for the spread of the coronavirus in the past pandemic





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