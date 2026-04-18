Canary Islands Heat Wave of Discontent: Wind and Rising Costs Dampen Holiday Cheer

Holidaymakers in the Canary Islands, particularly Lanzarote and Tenerife, are expressing growing dissatisfaction with recent travel experiences. Viral videos and online comments highlight concerns over persistent strong winds and an increase in costs, leading some to reconsider future visits to these popular destinations.

A growing chorus of discontent is echoing from the sun-drenched shores of the Canary Islands , with holidaymakers in both Lanzarote and Tenerife raising significant concerns that are impacting their perceptions of these beloved European vacation spots. What was once a predictable escape for sun-seekers is now being marred by unexpected frustrations, primarily centered around the elements and the escalating cost of a getaway.

The issue has gained considerable traction online, with videos shared on platforms like TikTok becoming focal points for these travel confessions. A particularly viral video, posted by TikTok user Biggie Bills, brought the plight of Lanzarote visitors to the forefront, sparking widespread discussion and resonating with many who felt their own holiday experiences mirrored the sentiment. The core of the complaint, as articulated by Biggie Bills and echoed by numerous commenters, is the pervasive and unrelenting wind. This constant breeze, while often beneficial for water sports enthusiasts, is proving to be a significant deterrent for a broader range of tourists. Imagine enjoying a meal outdoors, only to have your face repeatedly assaulted by sand, or your carefully chosen beverage becoming a gritty concoction – this is the reality for some, leading to the declaration that the destination is 'done' or 'put off' visiting again. The frustration is palpable, with one commenter vividly describing the island as akin to being 'stranded on the moon, but with a very small town on there, with hardly anything to do.' This sentiment suggests a feeling of isolation and a lack of fulfilling activities once the initial novelty wears off, compounded by the abrasive weather conditions. The grievances extend beyond the wind, however. A significant number of disgruntled travelers have pointed to a sharp increase in prices as another major factor contributing to their disillusionment. For many, the allure of the Canary Islands has been its perceived affordability, especially when compared to other European destinations. However, recent experiences suggest this value proposition is eroding. Comments like 'Gone too expensive' and 'Too expensive now' are frequently appearing, with specific criticisms leveled at airport experiences and the general cost of living for tourists. One traveler lamented, 'the airport is a joke, the wind was insane in Costa Teguise when I was last there, and I feel the place is feeling run down.' This perception of declining infrastructure and rising expenses paints a concerning picture for those planning future trips. The cost of eating out and securing accommodation, particularly in popular resorts like Playa Blanca and Puerto del Carmen, is noted as being noticeably higher than pre-2020 levels, even though the destination is still considered generally affordable compared to the UK and Northern Europe. This wave of negative feedback stands in stark contrast to the experiences of other holidaymakers who remain fiercely loyal to the Canary Islands. A significant segment of visitors continues to express their deep affection for the destinations, highlighting their positive attributes and dismissing the concerns raised by others. Testimonials like 'I was there last year. The best Canary Island. Will be going back,' and 'Done? We're getting busier by the year, as is all of our businesses,' suggest that for many, the islands are thriving and continue to offer an unparalleled holiday experience. Enthusiasts praise the cleanliness, friendliness of the locals, and the stunning natural beauty, with one individual eagerly anticipating a return trip in July. The prevailing attitude among these proponents is one of resilience and a pragmatic approach to the perceived downsides. For them, the wind is simply a characteristic of the island, not a dealbreaker. As one commenter pragmatically stated, 'If you don’t like it, don’t go. Lanzarote is our favourite holiday destination. The wind does not put us off.' This highlights a clear division in opinion, with some travelers embracing the unique environmental aspects and others finding them to be insurmountable obstacles. It underscores the subjective nature of travel experiences and the varied expectations that different visitors bring to a destination. Lanzarote, renowned for its distinctive volcanic landscapes, beautiful beaches, and a sophisticated artistic ambiance, has long been a magnet for European tourists seeking a reliable dose of sunshine throughout the year. Its appeal is multifaceted, combining natural beauty with a distinct cultural identity. The island's popularity is further bolstered by its suitability for various water sports, a direct consequence of the consistent trade winds. While these winds are typically strongest from late May to early September, their presence is a constant feature of the island's climate. This climatic reality, combined with the aforementioned economic shifts, has created a complex narrative surrounding the future of tourism in the Canary Islands. The challenge for tourism boards and local businesses will be to address these emerging concerns while continuing to attract the loyal fanbase that continues to champion the islands' enduring charm and appeal





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Canary Islands Lanzarote Tenerife Travel Discontent Windy Weather Rising Costs Holiday Destinations

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