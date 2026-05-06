Canary Islands Leader Opposes Docking of Hantavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship

The president of Spain's Canary Islands has rejected the docking of a luxury cruise ship affected by a deadly hantavirus outbreak, citing insufficient safety measures and lack of government transparency. The MV Hondius, with three confirmed deaths and several critically ill passengers, is set to arrive in the Canary Islands within days, but local authorities remain opposed to its entry.

The president of Spain's Canary Islands , Fernando Clavijo, has firmly opposed the docking of a luxury cruise ship, the MV Hondius, which is currently dealing with a deadly hantavirus outbreak .

The rare disease, transmitted by rodents and carrying a 40% mortality rate, has already claimed three lives and left several others critically ill. Despite the cruise operator's plans to sail to the Spanish archipelago, Clavijo has demanded an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, arguing that the decision lacks technical justification. He emphasized the insufficient information available to ensure the safety of the Canary Islands' population and criticized the Spanish government for its lack of transparency and professionalism.

Clavijo also questioned Health Minister Mónica García's failure to provide clear explanations regarding the World Health Organisation's guidelines. Meanwhile, Spanish media reported that the ship was initially set to dock at Tenerife, with two severely ill crew members—including a British doctor—scheduled for evacuation. One will be flown to the Netherlands via Cape Verde, while the other will be airlifted directly to the Canaries in a medical aircraft.

The Spanish health ministry confirmed that the ship, carrying 88 passengers and 59 crew members from 23 nationalities, would arrive in the Canary Islands within three to four days. Upon arrival, all individuals on board will undergo medical examinations and be transferred to their respective countries. The WHO has stated that the Canary Islands are the nearest location with the necessary medical capabilities to handle the outbreak.

However, the exact docking port remains undecided. The MV Hondius has been under quarantine since Saturday, when the WHO was alerted about the suspected hantavirus cases. Passengers and crew have been isolated in their cabins, with only a few masked individuals seen moving around the deserted decks. Footage showed medical personnel in full protective gear disembarking from the ship.

The Dutch operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, announced plans to evacuate two critically ill crew members to the Netherlands, along with a third person who had close contact with a deceased German passenger. Once the evacuation is complete, the ship may resume its journey. The cruise, which departed from Ushuaia, Argentina, on April 1, was destined for Cape Verde. Among the fatalities, a Dutch woman died in Johannesburg after leaving the ship at Saint Helena.

The WHO has confirmed two hantavirus cases, including one fatality and a British passenger in intensive care, with five additional suspected cases. Three of the seven affected individuals have died, one remains critically ill, and three on board have shown symptoms, with one now asymptomatic





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