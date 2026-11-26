Canary Islands Regional President Fernando Clavijo requests urgent European Commission intervention as migrant arrivals exceed local population on El Hierro.

Regional President Fernando Clavijo has formally appealed to the European Union for immediate assistance to manage an unprecedented influx of migrants arriving in the Spanish Canary Islands. Writing on the social media platform X on Wednesday, Clavijo stated that the archipelago is facing migration pressures that have not been seen in 32 years along the Atlantic route. He emphasized that the islands cannot sustain the burden alone and have requested an urgent meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to secure a coordinated response.

Unprecedented Arrival Numbers on El Hierro

The crisis has reached critical levels on El Hierro, the smallest of the eight Canary Islands, where approximately 2,000 migrants arrived on Tuesday. Fourteen migrant boats, known locally as cayucos, were escorted into the port of La Restinga, bringing a number of newcomers that has surpassed the island's total local population of 12,000. This single-day figure significantly exceeds the previous record of 1,580 arrivals recorded just ten days earlier on November 14.

Also read Record number of migrants hit overwhelmed Canary Islands as 2,100 arrive in one day in territory that has population of just 12,000

Among those who arrived on Tuesday were nearly 200 women and more than 100 children, including a four-day-old baby who was born during the sea crossing. Youth Minister Sira Rego is scheduled to visit El Hierro on Thursday to specifically address the reception and care of the large number of children and teenagers arriving. Clavijo described the situation as a sadly historic day, noting the intensity of the arrivals is unlike anything witnessed in the region's recent history.

Diplomatic and Military Measures Underway

In an effort to bolster capacity, Clavijo has requested that Defence Minister Margarita Robles mobilize the resources of the Spanish armed forces to assist with the influx. Clavijo has also held several high-level meetings with central government representatives in Madrid to seek solutions. During discussions with the interior ministry and foreign ministry, officials questioned whether source countries are cooperating to reduce departures, noting that they have not received clear answers regarding coordination with Senegal or Gambia.

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Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addressed the issue on public television on Wednesday, stating that the government has been working for weeks with Senegalese and Gambian authorities to strengthen border controls. While increased patrols off the coasts of Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco have disrupted traditional departure points, this strategy has inadvertently pushed migrants to leave from further south, including from Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Guinea. These longer routes make the hazardous Atlantic crossings even more dangerous and unpredictable for those attempting the journey.

Humanitarian Crisis and Political Fallout

The surge in arrivals has triggered severe humanitarian challenges, including a shortage of burial space. Magaly Gonzalez, the acting mayor of the El Pinar municipality on El Hierro, revealed that the local cemetery is running out of room for burials resulting from deaths during the treacherous crossings. She noted that the cemetery was expanded only two years ago because it was already running out of space for these burials. The route remains extremely dangerous, with thousands losing their lives in the attempt to reach European shores.

The migration crisis has become a central flashpoint in Spain ahead of the snap general election on Sunday, where immigration is a major dividing line for voters. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faces re-election after eight years in power, despite polls predicting that the Right-wing Popular Party will secure the most votes. The opposition Vox party, led by Santiago Abascal, has characterized the situation as an invasion during a fiery speech in Tenerife last week, using the crisis to galvanize support.

Immigration is proving to be one of the key election issues alongside corruption and access to affordable housing. Another significant point of contention has been Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, where thousands of undocumented migrants crossed into EU soil at the end of July. Recent reports indicate that Spanish police concluded between 100,000 and 125,000 undocumented migrants entered Ceuta during that period, a figure far higher than the original estimate of 72,500. These events highlight the complex and multifaceted nature of migration management affecting both regional autonomy and national politics in Spain.