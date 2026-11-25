El Hierro records over 2,100 undocumented migrants in a single day, prompting emergency transfers to Tenerife and Madrid amid Spain's general election season.

Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo declared November 24 a sadly historic day as the island of El Hierro received a record-breaking influx of undocumented migrants. More than 2,100 individuals arrived in a 24-hour period, overwhelming the tiny island of El Hierro, which has a total population of just 12,000 residents. The surge includes 203 women and 127 children, signaling an intense escalation in migration flows that have plagued Spain's southwestern archipelago.

Historic Arrival Numbers Defy Previous Records

Official figures refined on the morning of November 24 placed the total number of arrivals at 2,121 migrants on El Hierro. This figure surpasses the previous highest recorded count of 1,580 individuals who landed on the island on November 14. The current surge represents a significant deviation from typical migration patterns, with boats arriving with such frequency that only five days in the entire month of November have passed without a migrant vessel reaching the Canary Islands. The sheer volume of people arriving on this small island, measuring just 20 miles long and nine miles wide, has created an unprecedented humanitarian and logistical challenge for local authorities.

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Medical Emergencies and Vulnerable Passengers

The humanitarian toll is evident in the condition of the passengers arriving on fourteen vessels known locally as cayucos. Among the arrivals is a four-day-old baby girl born during a five-day boat crossing from West Africa. Her mother, described as covered in blood upon arrival, also survived the perilous journey. Both were immediately transported to a hospital in La Restinga, a fishing port with a population of only 673 inhabitants. In addition to the newborn, a two-month-old infant and other children were among the 127 minors documented in this wave. Tragically, one migrant was declared dead shortly after disembarking, highlighting the lethal risks associated with these sea crossings.

Government Response and Political Tensions

Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo has engaged in high-level meetings with representatives from the central government in Madrid to address the crisis. Clavijo criticized the lack of cooperation from source countries, stating that the Interior Ministry and Foreign Ministry are not receiving necessary answers regarding migration control. He also pointed to the limited deployment of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex in the specific regions where migrants are departing. Meanwhile, the situation has become a central topic in Spain's upcoming general election. Vox leader Santiago Abascal characterized the event as an invasion during a speech in Tenerife, while Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faces pressure to manage the crisis despite polls favoring the Right-wing Popular Party.

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Emergency Transfers to Tenerife and Mainland Spain

To manage the overcrowding in El Hierro, authorities are initiating emergency transfer protocols to distribute the new arrivals. Approximately 800 of the migrants arriving on November 24 are expected to be moved to the larger island of Tenerife. From there, some will be flown to mainland Spain. The Spanish government has previously utilized temporary accommodation centers, such as a four-star hotel in Torrox near Malaga, to house migrants during similar influxes. Officials are also coordinating with neighboring islands to intercept boats early, although some migrants were taken directly to Tenerife after being intercepted off the coast of El Hierro rather than being processed at La Restinga harbor.

Origins and Future Projections

The migrants arriving on the cayucos originate from eight different countries, including Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania, and Mali. Good sea conditions and a full moon are cited as factors facilitating the high number of crossings during this period. Clavijo noted that while Frontex is not currently deployed in the exact departure zones, the favorable weather conditions are being exploited by people seeking a better future. As the month of November concludes, more undocumented migrants are expected to arrive before the month ends, maintaining the pressure on the Canary Islands' infrastructure and continuing to dominate the political discourse in Spain.