New research from Queen Mary University of London projects a significant rise in annual cancer diagnoses among transgender and gender-diverse individuals in England over the next decade.

A comprehensive study led by Queen Mary University of London reveals that the annual number of new cancer diagnoses among transgender and gender-diverse individuals in England is expected to more than double within the next decade. Published in the journal eClinicalMedicine on November 19, 2026, the research provides the first detailed estimates of cancer incidence in this specific demographic, highlighting an urgent need for healthcare systems to adapt to shifting patient needs.

Projected Cancer Incidence Rates

The study estimates that approximately 965 new cancer cases currently occur annually among transgender and gender-diverse people in England. Researchers project this figure will rise to around 1,739 cases within five years and reach 2,257 cases within ten years. These projections are based on a complex modeling approach that combined national cancer statistics, population data, and existing research on the potential effects of gender-affirming healthcare interventions.

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Among the various types of cancer analyzed, breast cancer was identified as the most common diagnosis within this population, accounting for approximately 19 percent of all estimated cases. Colorectal cancer followed as the second most prevalent, representing 12 percent of cases, while lung cancer accounted for 11 percent. These specific percentages underscore the distinct epidemiological profile of cancer risks faced by transgender and gender-diverse individuals compared to the general population.

Influence of Gender-Affirming Treatments

The research team examined how access to gender-affirming care, including hormone therapy and surgical procedures, could influence future cancer trends. Their modeling indicates that if transgender and gender-diverse people were able to access all the gender-affirming treatments they planned to receive, the projected number of annual cancer cases in ten years could decrease by approximately 11 percent. This reduction would lower the estimated total to 2,006 annual cases instead of 2,257.

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Different types of gender-affirming care have been found to affect the likelihood of developing certain cancers in specific ways. For instance, surgeries can reduce the risk of breast cancer among trans men, prostate cancer among trans women, and ovarian, uterine, and cervical cancers following relevant procedures. However, breast cancer has been shown to be more common among trans women receiving feminizing hormone therapy, although the incidence remains lower than that of cisgender women.

Barriers to Screening and Data Gaps

Despite growing recognition of the healthcare needs of transgender and gender-diverse people, reliable national data on cancer incidence in this population remain limited. Current cancer registration systems do not consistently distinguish between sex characteristics and gender identity, making it difficult for health officials to accurately understand cancer patterns and plan appropriate services. This data gap hinders the ability to create targeted public health strategies.

Transgender and gender-diverse people may also face significant barriers to accessing cancer screening and treatment. These barriers include concerns about discrimination, healthcare environments that do not meet their specific needs, and uncertainty about eligibility for various screening programs. The study team stresses that these findings are based on estimates and modeling rather than directly observed outcomes, yet they provide a critical baseline for future policy adjustments.

Call for Service Preparation and Training

Dr Alison Berner, lead author and Clinical Senior Lecturer in Medical Oncology at Queen Mary, emphasized the importance of preparing for these demographic shifts. She stated that the research highlights an important and often overlooked area of cancer care, noting that as this population ages, services must be prepared to meet patients' specific needs. She advocated for ensuring that everyone can access appropriate screening, diagnosis, and treatment regardless of gender identity.

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Dr Chloe Pasin, co-lead author and postdoctoral researcher at Queen Mary, added that cancer care is not one-size-fits-all. She explained that understanding the differences in risk profiles is essential to providing effective care, but better data is needed to build a clearer picture of cancer risks among transgender and gender-diverse people. The study hopes to inform future cancer service planning, workforce training, and screening policies to ensure these needs are not overlooked.