Candace Cameron Bure Overjoyed as She Prepares to Welcome Two Grandchildren

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure is thrilled to announce she will become a grandmother twice, with both her children expecting babies.

Candace Cameron Bure , the beloved Full House actress and devout Christian, is experiencing a double dose of joy as she prepares to welcome two grandchildren.

Her son Lev Bure and his wife Elliott Dunham Bure announced their pregnancy on Instagram with a sweet slideshow captioned 'Baby Bure coming soon!

' The photos showed Lev placing his hand on Elliott's growing bump and sonograms of the tiny fetus. The parents-to-be both work at Bure Family Wines in St. Helena, California.

Meanwhile, her daughter Natasha Bure Perry also revealed she is expecting, sharing a candid Instagram video of the moment she and her husband Bradley Steven Perry told Candace and her husband Val Bure during a family getaway to Mexico. The 50-year-old former child star expressed her excitement on social media, using her trademark term 'CandyGram' to refer to her grandchildren. She exulted, 'Are you KIDDING?! Another grandbaby on the way!

Does life get any better?! CandyGram x2 equals fully ignited. Congratulations Lev and @elliottpbure, we are still pinching ourselves!

' On her Instagram Stories, she gushed, 'Can you guys believe that I am going to be a grandma two times over? I am so excited! Val and I could not be any more excited. Lev and Elliott are gonna be incredible parents.

' Natasha, a 27-year-old actress known for the Timeless Tidings of Joy, shared the heartfelt moment when her parents discovered her pregnancy. She bought baby clothes from the hotel gift shop and laid them on a chair, prompting Candace to jump up and down asking 'Wait, what?! Are you kidding?! For real?!

' Natasha explained that she had planned to wait but her severe pregnancy symptoms made it impossible to hide. She wrote, 'They were very shocked and excited to say the least! I don't think my Papa even understood what was happening, he was just surprised by my mom being so surprised over something. We could not stop laughing and it really was the sweetest moment ever.

I can't tell you how many times I've watched this video.

' The family continues to celebrate the double blessing. Candace Cameron Bure, who boasts 14.5 million social media followers, is a two-time Daytime Emmy nominee and former Full House star. Her husband Val Bure, retired NHL star, will turn 52 on June 13, and the couple will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on June 22. They also have a younger son, 24-year-old Maksim, who works as the brand evangelist for Bure Family Wines.

The family is deeply rooted in faith and wine business, with Lev and Natasha both involved in the family vineyard. Outside of family, Candace is preparing for the release of her devotional book 'Wild Hope' published by Zondervan on June 9. She is also producing and starring in the Ainsley McGregor Mysteries series and will embark on an eight-date fall tour with ministry partner Shelene Bryan and an OB/GYN doctor.

The news of becoming a grandmother twice has added to her joy and she eagerly awaits the arrival of both babies. Her love for her children and now grandchildren is evident in her heartfelt social media posts, and fans are showering her with congratulations. With two new 'CandyGrams' on the way, Candace Cameron Bure is undoubtedly entering a new exciting chapter of her life





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