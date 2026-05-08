Candace Cameron Bure to Become a Grandmother at 50 as Daughter Natasha Bure Announces Pregnancy

Candace Cameron Bure, the Full House star, is set to become a grandmother at age 50 as her daughter Natasha Bure announces her pregnancy. The family shares their excitement and reflects on the challenges and joys of parenthood.

Candace Cameron Bure , the beloved actress known for her role in Full House , is set to become a grandmother at the age of 50. Her eldest daughter, Natasha Bure , 27, recently announced her pregnancy, marking a significant milestone for the family.

Natasha and her husband, Bradley Steven Perry, shared the joyous news on social media with a series of photos showcasing Natasha's baby bump and their matching outfits. The couple, who tied the knot in Malibu last year, posed in blue pinstriped button-downs and light-wash jeans, holding mugs labeled 'Mama' and 'Dada.

' Bradley's Instagram caption read, 'Our dream role,' reflecting their excitement about becoming parents. Natasha is the only daughter and eldest child of Candace and her husband, Valeri Bure. The couple also shares two sons, Lev, 26, and Maksim, 24. This news comes at a time when Candace has been open about the challenges in her own marriage of 30 years.

During a recent podcast appearance, she discussed the strain that raising children can put on a relationship, emphasizing the need for constant reevaluation and adaptation. She shared, 'We had great years. We had some years I wish that we could take back and do over. It's a constant re-evaluation, I think year to year, you have to reevaluate.

What's working, what's not, how are the schedules changing? And you have to continually adapt to what's new to figure out your rhythms, and the rhythms are going to keep changing.

' Candace also offered advice to other parents, stressing the importance of prioritizing the marital relationship. She humorously described how children can inadvertently cause conflicts between parents, noting, 'They're little manipulative beings that are so stinking cute! But they're going to ask you for a cookie and you're going to tell them no. And then they're going to go to daddy and they're going to go, 'But... I'm have the cookie cause daddy said yes.

' And then you're like, 'Why did you give that to her? I already told her no.' And he's like, 'Well, I didn't know that.

' And then you guys get in a fight and you're like, 'That stinking little one just got us into a fight and we love you! ' She continued, 'You know, we love each other. And this is crazy! But that's how it works and it just gets bigger the older they get.

Again, finding those rhythms and really finding time with you and your husband... just in terms of children, if I could lend you some advice, that would be it, that you have to prioritize the relationship.

' Natasha's pregnancy not only marks a new chapter for her and Bradley but also for Candace, who will be experiencing grandmotherhood for the first time. The family's joy is palpable as they look forward to welcoming a new addition





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Candace Cameron Bure Natasha Bure Pregnancy Grandmother Full House

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