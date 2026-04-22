Candice Swanepoel Unveils 'Elemental' – Her Third Victoria's Secret Collection with Tropic of C

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel launches her third exclusive collection, 'Elemental,' in partnership with Victoria's Secret and her brand, Tropic of C. The collection draws inspiration from the power and beauty of nature, emphasizing strength, softness, and effortless confidence.

Candice Swanepoel , the renowned South African model and former Victoria's Secret Angel, has unveiled her third exclusive collection in collaboration with Victoria's Secret under her brand, Tropic of C. This latest offering, aptly named ' Elemental ,' is a deeply personal and creatively driven project for Swanepoel, reflecting her artistic vision and connection to the natural world.

The collection debuted on Wednesday and represents a continuation of her successful partnership with the iconic lingerie brand, building upon the foundations laid by the previous two drops.

'Elemental is about the quiet power of nature – the strength of rock, the fluidity of water and the warmth of sun on skin,' Swanepoel explained to the Daily Mail. This statement encapsulates the core inspiration behind the designs, which aim to embody the inherent confidence and resilience found within every woman. The collection isn't simply about clothing; it's about celebrating the female form and spirit, encouraging women to embrace their individuality and move through life with effortless grace.

Swanepoel's involvement extends beyond merely lending her name to the collection. She served as both the designer and creative director, meticulously crafting each piece to reflect the balance between strength and softness. The brand emphasized that 'Elemental explores the balance of strength and softness, inspired by the raw beauty of nature and the way a woman moves through it.

' This translates into sculptural silhouettes, thoughtfully designed fits, and a narrative that resonates with emotional depth. The intention is to create garments that complement a woman's natural movements, rather than constricting them, allowing her to feel untamed, effortless, and completely at ease in her own skin. The collection is an ode to the modern woman – independent, confident, and connected to her inner self.

It’s a departure from overly constructed or restrictive designs, favoring instead pieces that feel organic and intuitive. The use of natural elements as inspiration is evident not only in the aesthetic but also in the overall philosophy of the collection, promoting a sense of harmony and balance. Swanepoel’s journey to becoming a fashion icon began at the young age of 15 when she was discovered at a flea market in Durban, South Africa.

Her early background in ballet instilled in her a sense of discipline and grace, qualities that would later serve her well on the runway. She quickly rose through the ranks, walking for prestigious fashion houses such as Fendi, Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger, and Dolce and Gabbana, and gracing the covers of renowned magazines like Vogue, Allure, and Elle. In 2010, she achieved a significant milestone by becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel, a role she held with distinction for many years.

A particularly memorable moment in her career was in 2013 when she was chosen to wear the coveted $10 million Fantasy Bra at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Beyond her work with Victoria's Secret, Swanepoel has also demonstrated her entrepreneurial spirit by launching her own swimwear collection, Tropic of C, in 2018. Her personal life has also been subject to public attention, including her engagement and subsequent split from Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli, with whom she shares two sons.

Despite personal challenges, Swanepoel continues to thrive as a model, designer, and businesswoman, consistently pushing creative boundaries and inspiring women around the world





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Candice Swanepoel Victoria's Secret Tropic Of C Elemental Fashion Collection

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