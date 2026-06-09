Cane Creek to Host Inaugural Southeast Handmade Bike Show in Asheville Area

Cane Creek is launching a free public showcase at its headquarters in Fletcher, North Carolina, to highlight the region's vibrant handmade bicycle and component industry. The two‑day event on September 26‑27, 2026, will feature small frame builders, group rides, live music, and more, aiming to establish an annual tradition that celebrates local craftsmanship and the cycling community of the Southeast.

Ashville, North Carolina 's Cane Creek has announced that it will be opening its HQ to the public for the launch of the inaugural showcase, The Event will take place on September 26-27, 2026.

Hosted by Cane Creek in Fletcher, North Carolina, the event is free and open to the public. Exhibitor applications are currently open. We are situated in the Southeast with an often forgotten but lively cycling industry. We have so many partners that fall into that handmade and small frame builder's category down here, and they deserve to be celebrated and highlighted.

The cyclists that ride here in the Southeast are also eager to meet like‑minded frame builders and see the incredible bicycles they make. There are other handmade bike shows out West or in Europe, which are great, but we wanted to celebrate and highlight those frame builders in our backyard, on the East Coast, and the Southeast. The show's venue is located just minutes from downtown Asheville and the Pisgah National Forest.

The event is meant to celebrate the bicycle, community, and the epic local riding in Western North Carolina. Hoping to capture the spirit of the region while providing the independent frame and component builders the opportunity to showcase their talents and craftsmanship. Our hope is to build an annual event in the Southeast to celebrate small frame builders, gear, and component manufacturers. Join us in building a community.

Ask questions, hear makers' stories, shop, and support smaller names in the cycling industry. The show kicks off Saturday, September 26th, and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 PM. Sunday, September 27th, from 10 a.m. to 4 PM. Group rides, live music, and tattoos will be going off all day





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Handmade Bike Show Cane Creek Asheville North Carolina Southeast Cycling Frame Builders Bicycle Components Community Event Pisgah National Forest Group Rides

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