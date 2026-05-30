Canley Cat Killings: Mass Grave of 16 Felines Found in Coventry Water Tank

The discovery of up to 16 mutilated cat remains in an abandoned garden water tank has triggered a police and RSPCA investigation in Coventry, with locals fearing a serial killer is at large. Paula Singleton, a local rescuer who lost her own cat, Ginger Nut, described the traumatic recovery and criticized the initial response from animal welfare authorities.

Two weeks ago, on Sunday, May 17, a quiet Sunday in the Coventry suburb of Canley was shattered by a ghastly discovery. Three young children were playing hide and seek when one boy dashed into the garden of an abandoned property and froze.

Before him was a 20-foot-long concrete water tank, eight feet wide, its surface a murky blanket of algae and weeds. Floating there was the bloated, unmistakable corpse of a dead cat. The boy sprinted home to his mother, who immediately alerted local 'cat lady' Paula Singleton. A mother of one and a self-proclaimed animal rescuer, Paula is currently the proud owner of ten cats.

Together, the women ventured to the property, where the smell hit them first.

'It was horrific, you couldn't even catch your breath,' Paula later recounted. Armed with just a net, with her friend quivering at the garden gate, Paula began the grim task of recovery. She pulled not one but two dead cats from the two-metre-deep tank before finding a third in the grass nearby. The shock deepened as she observed the state of the bodies.

One had its entire jaw missing, another was without its tail, and the third was caked in matted blood. But as she continued to disturb the water with her net, the horror escalated: skulls and decomposed body parts of yet more cats began to rise from the blackened pool. This was not a single incident; it was a mass grave.

The tragedy struck closer to home when Paula immediately identified one of the felines as her own Ginger Nut, who had uncharacteristically vanished from her home just weeks earlier, from a street less than 70 metres away.

'I started at half ten in the morning, and I didn't finish till it was about quarter to ten at night, fishing out body parts,' Paula recalled, describing the exhaustive, traumatic day. 'I found heads, lots of bones, rib cages, legs. They just kept coming.

' The final tally is now thought to be the remains of around 16 felines. A fortnight on from this horrific discovery, West Midlands Police is involved in an investigation being led by the RSPCA. The animal charity confirmed they are 'concerned about the distressing discovery of deceased cats and remains in this pond' and have sent an officer, stating they are investigating and asking anyone with evidence that these deaths were non-accidental to come forward.

However, for the roughly 5,600 residents of sleepy Canley in southwest Coventry, a resolution to this blood-curdling mystery cannot come soon enough. A further chilling twist emerged when Paula also uncovered from the water a pair of blue surgical gloves. This discovery has left many locals convinced the killings were premeditated and terrified of what might come next. The notion of a serial killer starting with animals, as dog walker Chloe put it, has stoked deep fears.

'I'm not a psychiatrist, but that's a scary thing. I hope no children get hurt because there's something seriously wrong with someone out there,' she said. The investigation is now scrutinizing the abandoned property itself. A quarter of a century ago, the former owner built the concrete water tank to house his pet piranhas-a bizarre historical detail that now looms over the tragedy.

The property's current status and ownership are part of the puzzle. Paula, a lifelong Canley resident and undeniable feline expert, sensed a pattern long before the tank was drained.

'My kitten went missing on April 6,' she revealed, referring to Ginger Nut. 'One of Ginger Nut's sisters is disabled and he looks after her, cleans her and takes her outside, so when he didn't come home, I knew something was wrong.

Then, on May 17, the kids came and knocked on my door.

' That knock changed Paula's life. 'I don't know if I'll ever put it behind me,' she confessed. 'I didn't eat for two days. I can't sleep properly.

' Her grief is compounded by a sense of institutional failure. She claims the RSPCA, the local council, and police have been of little help.

'I phoned the RSPCA straight away,' she recalled. 'They told me it wasn't an RSPCA issue because the cats were dead, and I was to phone the council. I was disgusted.

' The community remains on edge, demanding answers and justice for the 'Canley Cats', as the case has become known, while fearing the perpetrator may still be at large





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Cat Killings Canley Coventry RSPCA Investigation Animal Cruelty Mass Grave Serial Killer Fears Paula Singleton

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