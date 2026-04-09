Cannabis Factory Found in Historic Mansion That Hosted King Charles' Investiture Ball

North Wales Police discovered a cannabis factory inside Plas Glynllifon, a Grade I listed mansion that once hosted King Charles' investiture ball as Prince of Wales. The 100-room property near Caernarfon, Gwynedd, is under investigation, with officers expected to remain on site for several days. The discovery has raised concerns about the misuse of a historically significant building and the police are working to make arrests.

North Wales Police have raided Plas Glynllifon , a historic mansion that once hosted King Charles ' investiture ball when he was Prince of Wales, discovering a cannabis factory within its walls. The Grade I listed manor house, located near Caernarfon, Gwynedd, was the target of a police operation on Tuesday following suspicions of drug cultivation on the premises.

Officers are expected to remain at the 100-room property for several days as they conduct a thorough investigation, assessing the extent of the operation and gathering evidence. The investigation is complex due to the size of the property and the sophistication of the illegal activity. The discovery of the cannabis factory marks a significant development, raising concerns about the misuse of such a historically important and architecturally significant building. The police are now working to identify those responsible and determine the scope of the operation, including the scale of the cannabis cultivation and any associated criminal activity. The case also highlights the challenges of securing and maintaining large, historic properties, especially when they are vacant or under development. The former owner, Lord Newborough, would likely be shocked to see such a thing take place. This incident has sparked considerable public interest, given the mansion's historical significance and its association with the Royal Family. It is expected that as the investigation proceeds, more details will emerge about the individuals involved, the extent of the cannabis operation, and any potential connections to organized crime. The investigation involves multiple lines of inquiry, including forensic analysis, digital evidence, and the examination of financial records. The police are also considering the state of disrepair the building is in and any diversions or manipulations of the electrical or water supplies that may have been implemented. The historical importance of the building adds another layer of complexity to the investigation, as it requires careful consideration of its architectural and cultural significance.\The investigation has revealed that approximately 12 rooms on the top floor of the building were being used for the cultivation of cannabis. Superintendent Arwel Hughes confirmed the discovery, noting the presence of fairly mature plants. The illicit operation, believed to be extensive, has prompted a detailed forensic investigation, which involves the processing of a large amount of information, including digital evidence. Police are confident in making arrests in connection with the grow operation, due to the evidence uncovered. The police's assessment revealed manipulated electrics and a diverted water supply inside the building, which also reveals the amount of money spent on keeping the operation going. Built in 1830, Plas Glynllifon, which previously served as a wedding venue, went on the market for £2 million in 2024, but is believed to have been recently taken off the market. The mansion had been through a number of owners over the years, including the owner that was hoping to turn it into a luxury hotel. The park grounds surrounding the house remain open to the public, offering a glimpse of the historic estate. The police presence at Plas Glynllifon has attracted local attention, and the news has spread quickly. The case underscores the challenges in protecting historic buildings from misuse and illicit activities. The investigation serves as a reminder of the need for effective security measures, especially in properties that may be vacant or vulnerable. The police are working closely with relevant agencies to investigate all aspects of this case and bring the perpetrators to justice. The discovery of the cannabis factory in such a prominent and historically significant location is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement in combating illegal activities and safeguarding cultural heritage.\The historic Plas Glynllifon, which hosted King Charles' investiture ball after his ceremony at Caernarfon Castle in 1969, has a rich history. The mansion has changed hands multiple times, and was most recently on the market in 2024 for £2 million. This significant event in Royal history adds another layer of interest to the current situation. The discovery of the cannabis factory has brought this historical site unwanted attention and has raised concern in the local community. The police investigation is continuing, and the force is working to uncover the full extent of the operation. The discovery serves as a reminder of the challenges in protecting such a historically important building. The police response reflects their commitment to tackling drug-related crimes. The incident has generated a lot of social media attention, with many people sharing their views on the situation. The police presence will likely continue for several days as officers continue with their investigation. The investigation underscores the need for effective security measures, especially in properties that may be vacant or vulnerable. The news has sparked a discussion about the preservation of historic properties and the importance of ensuring that such buildings are protected from criminal activity. The police are following all necessary procedures in order to ensure the safety of those involved in the investigation, and to bring the perpetrators to justice. The police are investigating whether the historic building was the focus of any organised crime. The investigation is also looking into possible damage to the property, which is currently in a state of disrepair. The mansion, which previously operated as a wedding venue, will have its history forever changed by this latest event. The park grounds surrounding the house remain open to the public, offering a glimpse of the historic estate and also has a web site showcasing the venue





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