Cannabis Farm Trio Jailed for Over Eight Years

Three men have been sentenced to a combined total of over eight years in prison for operating a large-scale cannabis farm in Oldham, Greater Manchester. The farm, discovered in a fortified industrial unit, contained 889 plants with an estimated street value of nearly £1 million.

Three individuals are facing significant prison sentences following the dismantling of a large-scale cannabis farm discovered within a fortified industrial unit in Oldham , Greater Manchester.

Indrid Hysembelli, 26, Xhoi Kasaj, 30, and Romeo Tosca, 26, were apprehended after police executed a warrant at a lock-up on Bilsley Street, uncovering a sophisticated operation valued at nearly £1 million. The trio now regret the incriminating photographs they took of themselves amidst their illicit harvest, as these images were pivotal in securing their convictions. The operation was meticulously planned and executed, with the unit heavily secured, requiring specialist equipment for forced entry.

A comprehensive CCTV system was installed to monitor the premises, and the gang had illegally tapped into the mains electricity supply to power the operation, avoiding legitimate energy costs. The scale of the farm was substantial, containing 889 cannabis plants at various stages of growth. Beyond the cultivation area, the unit also contained a rudimentary living space, equipped with four bunk beds, a cooker, a refrigerator, and a television.

However, police described the living conditions as 'extremely poor', highlighting the prioritization of profit over basic welfare. The photographs recovered from the scene paint a stark picture of the gang’s brazen disregard for the law. One image shows a member wearing a hazmat suit, crouching beside stacks of cannabis plants, while another depicts an individual sweeping a substantial pile of harvested cannabis that reaches waist height.

These images, along with other evidence gathered during the raid, were presented during a trial at Minshull Street Crown Court. The investigation, led by officers from the Greater Manchester Police, revealed the meticulous nature of the operation and the significant financial gain the perpetrators were seeking. The estimated street value of the cannabis plants discovered was £986,000, demonstrating the potential for substantial profit.

The defendants, all of Albanian descent, were found hiding in the loft space of the unit during the raid and were immediately arrested. The subsequent trial resulted in significant custodial sentences for each of the three men. Indrid Hysembelli received the longest sentence, three years and seven months, while Xhoi Kasaj was sentenced to two years and three months. Romeo Tosca was given a sentence of two years and eight months.

These sentences reflect the severity of the crime and the determination of the courts to punish those involved in large-scale drug production. The case underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in combating organized crime and the lengths to which criminals will go to profit from illegal activities. The sophisticated security measures employed by the gang, including the CCTV system and reinforced entry points, demonstrate a level of planning and investment indicative of a well-organized criminal enterprise.

The illegal tapping of electricity further highlights their willingness to disregard the law and exploit resources for their own gain. The discovery of the living space within the unit also reveals the extent to which these individuals were committed to maintaining the operation for an extended period. Detective Constable Christopher Brown, from the Oldham Division of Greater Manchester Police, emphasized the significance of the operation and the impact of drug dealing on the local community.

He stated that the cannabis cultivation was 'highly organised' and posed a 'serious risk' to the area. He further highlighted the link between drug dealing and violent gang activity, as well as the exploitation of vulnerable individuals. Detective Constable Brown stressed that drug dealing is not a victimless crime and that it has far-reaching consequences for communities across Greater Manchester.

He affirmed the police’s commitment to disrupting organized criminal activity and bringing those involved in the production and supply of illegal drugs to justice. The successful outcome of this case serves as a deterrent to others considering engaging in similar criminal enterprises. The police will continue to act on intelligence, execute warrants, and dismantle these operations to protect the public and maintain law and order.

The sentences handed down to Hysembelli, Kasaj, and Tosca send a clear message that such activities will not be tolerated and that those responsible will face the full force of the law. The ongoing enforcement work of Greater Manchester Police remains a key priority in addressing the issues of drug dealing, gang violence, and the exploitation of vulnerable people within the region





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