Cannabis Seeds and Hair Traces Reveal Oldest Intoxicating Cannabis Use

University of Bern researchers found cannabis seeds and psychoactive traces in a Scythian princely tomb in Siberia, dated to the early eighth century B.C.

An international research team led by the University of Bern has found cannabis seeds and molecular traces of psychoactive cannabis compounds in human hair from a princely tomb in Siberia. The team, led by Dr. Gino Caspari of the Institute of Archaeological Sciences at the University of Bern and the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology, reports that radiocarbon dates place the seeds in the early eighth century B.C. The findings were published in the journal Science and announced by the University of Bern on November 6, 2026.

According to the research team, this is the oldest directly dated evidence of the intoxicating use of cannabis. The discovery comes from a princely tomb in the South Siberian Republic of Tyva. Cannabis is one of the most commonly used psychoactive plants today, yet its role in prehistoric societies has been difficult to establish.

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Molecular Traces Found in Ancient Hair

Researchers found clear signals of cannabinol in several hair samples from the tomb, pointing to cannabis use. Cannabinol is produced, among other things, by the oxidation of tetrahydrocannabinol, the most important intoxicating compound in cannabis. The team also detected weak signals that, based on their mass, are consistent with tetrahydrocannabinol itself.

High-resolution mass spectrometry, among other methods, was used to analyze the preserved human hair from the central burial chamber. The seeds alone could not settle the question, because their presence in a grave does not in itself prove psychoactive use. The hair analysis provided the decisive molecular evidence that linked the plant remains to human consumption.

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The researchers caution that the hair analyses do not allow a reliable determination of how much was consumed. They also cannot confirm how the active compounds entered the body, whether through inhalation or ingestion. Caspari noted that later archaeological sites in Central Asia have revealed chemical residues of cannabinoids in vessels and on heated stones, which clearly indicate inhalation.

Ritual Context of the Scythian Burial

The research team places the cannabis finds in a ritual burial context linked to Scythian high-ranking members, a horse-riding culture of the Eurasian steppe. About 1,000 cannabis seeds were recovered from the tomb, and six of them were directly dated using the radiocarbon method. Together with other dating results, the team concluded that the seeds were placed in the grave in the early eighth century B.C.

Caspari stated that the burials in this princely tomb were accompanied by extensive horse sacrifices and, most likely, human sacrifices as well. In a previous publication, the research team had documented the remains of 18 horses that had once been arranged on the burial mound. Since then, several dozen additional horse sacrifices and scattered human bones have come to light.

The seeds likely stem from wild plants, and the team cannot determine from them whether the plants were specifically cultivated for their psychoactive properties. Caspari said the seeds show that cannabis played an important role in the rituals surrounding the burial. He also emphasized that the combination of plant remains and molecular traces in the human body makes the study particularly insightful.

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Limits of the Evidence and Next Steps

The findings do not reveal the THC content of the plants from that period. The researchers also have not yet determined whether ancient plants were selected or cultivated for higher levels of active compounds. These questions remain open and define the limits of what the current evidence can show.

The research team is continuing its investigation. Caspari said the team has already begun sequencing some of the plant samples and noted that DNA preservation is excellent in this case. He added that the work will help the researchers learn more about the history of the domestication and spread of this crop.