Cannes Film Festival: Fashion Successes and Flops

The 79th Cannes Film Festival has seen a mix of impressive and fashion-flop ensembles on the red carpet, with some stars nailing the Art Nouveau-style brief and others missing the mark.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival has seen a mix of impressive and fashion-flop ensembles on the red carpet . While Jane Fonda 's custom black Gucci gown and Demi Moore 's stunning sequined white Jacquemus dress were standouts, some stars missed the mark.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's ruffled purple Anthony Vaccarello frock and John Travolta's viral berets raised eyebrows. Meanwhile, influencer Matteo Sinet made a startling statement by dyeing his teeth black. The festival has also seen some more racy looks, including supermodel Bella Hadid's custom-made back-to-front ivory lace gown, which paid homage to Jane Birkin's iconic 1969 look.

On the other hand, some stars nailed the Art Nouveau-style brief, including Jane Fonda in a black custom Dior gown, Demi Moore in a glamorous sequined frock, and Cate Blanchett in a stunning floral gown from Givenchy. The festival has been a showcase for both fashion successes and flops, with some stars opting for more relaxed and simple looks, while others went for bold and daring statements





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Cannes Film Festival Fashion Red Carpet Jane Fonda Demi Moore Bella Hadid Cate Blanchett

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