Cannes Film Festival Stars Shine with Fashion Statement

Stars like Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, Ashley Graham, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Sofia Vergara, and Lizzo brought their A-game to the annual amfAR Cannes Film Festival. They made bold statements with their fashion choices, leaving a lasting impression.

The stars brought their all to the French Riviera on Thursday night as they stepped out for the annual amfAR Cannes Film Festival. Heidi Klum made a statement in a dramatic black ball gown with a voluminous skirt and a corset bodice featuring a sheer lace overlay and white lace-up detailing.

She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and wore her blonde locks in bombshell waves. Alessandra Ambrosio looked incredible in a vibrant red, strapless column gown with mosaic-patterned embellishments. She completed the look with a diamond collar necklace and diamond studs, and wore her hair in a voluminous, bombshell style. Ashley Graham wowed in a black chiffon gown featuring a high, halter-style neckline with a criss-cross cutout, and a pleated skirt that fell to the floor.

She wore her blonde locks in a chic updo and opted to accessorize with bold statement rings and earrings. Cardi B commanded attention in an electric blue, strapless mermaid-style gown with a corset bodice and a dramatic train. The look featured a striking diamond chain draped across her chest, which matched the sparkling diamond cuffs on her blue opera gloves and the head-turning diamond necklace she wore.

Megan Thee Stallion looked elegant in a white, off-the-shoulder gown with a dramatic plunging neckline framed by structured folds. She wore her brunette tresses in stylish waves down her back. Sofia Vergara stunned in a bubblegum pink strapless gown with a structured sweetheart bodice and a column skirt flanked by a voluminous, dramatic train. Lizzo embraced summer in a sunset-colored chiffon gown with hints of green, featuring an intricate, multi-strap bodice with chest and midriff cutouts.

Ashley Graham, Heidi Klum, and Megan Thee Stallion made bold fashion statements with their red carpet outfits. And Demi Moore, Andie MacDowell, and Blake Lively made statements with their style. Blake Lively makes surprising Met Gala return hours after settling Justin Baldoni lawsuit





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Amfar Cannes Film Festival Black Ball Gown On-The-Red-Carpet Trends Ashley Graham Cardi B Heidi Klum Leona Thien Lizzo Megan Thee Stallion Sophia Vergara Blake Lively

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